Luton Town manager Rob Edwards believes plenty of managers could have come in and done just as well as he has because of the building blocks in place at Kenilworth Road, speaking to Luton Today.

The former Watford boss has done an excellent job since his arrival in Bedfordshire, taking over from Nathan Jones last year when the club were just outside the play-offs and managing to guide them to a superb third-place finish.

To bounce back from such a setback at Vicarage Road is impressive and Edwards certainly hasn't been short of praise from others in recent months as his team continue to impress.

Rob Edwards' recent results at Luton Town and what's coming up?

They may have suffered a 2-1 defeat in the first leg of the play-off semi final against Sunderland - but they used their height and physicality to ensure they made it to Wembley - with a 2-0 victory at the Kenny guaranteeing them a place at Wembley.

The Bedfordshire outfit face Coventry City this afternoon for a place in the Premier League, with both teams in the English capital having remarkable stories.

Previously falling into non-league football, they have managed to build their way back up to the top end of the Championship with the help of John Still, Mick Harford, Nathan Jones and Edwards.

It wouldn't have been easy for Edwards to step in Jones' shoes considering the impact he made during his time at Kenilworth Road.

But the Hatters' current boss has found things reasonably easy, saying: "It’s [Luton's current boss] not down to me, it’s down to everyone and the plan that the club has got.

"I honestly think that anyone could’ve come in and done what I’ve done this year. It’s been pretty easy, just to keep things going, I’m just really lucky that they picked me."

Is Rob Edwards right?

The stability at Kenilworth Road has undoubtedly made Edwards' job easier.

However, he has done extremely well to put his stamp on things and keep morale high following the departure of Jones.

It wouldn't have been a massive shock if the season just petered out following Jones' move to Southampton - but Edwards managed to keep things alive and he should be given a lot of credit for that.

The motivation to prove Watford wrong has probably helped him too, but this has probably been a harder job than he has made it out to be and he's probably just trying to ensure others are praised for their work.

His comments make him a very likeable man - and you have to wish the talented coach nothing but the best - with the former Wales international having the chance to go far in the game as a manager regardless of today's result.