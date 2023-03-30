Luton Town manager Rob Edwards has insisted that his side's derby day clash with his old club Watford on Saturday, will not be about him.

Edwards initially started the season in charge of Watford, having been appointed in the summer following the departure of Roy Hodgson at the end of last season, in the wake of the club's relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

But having moved to Vicarage Road immediately after guiding Forest Green Rovers to the League Two title, Edwards' time in charge of the Hornets was a brief one.

The 40-year-old was sacked in September after just 11 games in charge of Watford, of which he had won only three, after seemingly struggling to get the best out of the side.

However, Edwards would return to football management in November, when he took charge of Watford's bitter rivals Luton, taking over from Nathan Jones, and he has so far enjoyed much greater success than he did with the Hornets.

So far, the former Wolves and Blackpool defender has won 11 of his 21 games in charge of the Hatters, taking them to fourth in the current Championship table, seven points clear of the chasing pack, and well on track for another shot at the play-offs this season.

Amid all that, Luton are now set to face Watford for the first time since the appointment of Edwards on Saturday afternoon, when they host their local rivals at Kenilworth Road.

But despite the connection with his side's next opponents, it seems Edwards is determined to shift the focus away from himself ahead of that game.

Looking ahead to that match, the Luton boss told BBC Sport: "Going into every game there's an unknown, you don't know how it's going to go, but it's not about Rob Edwards at all, it's about Luton and Watford and that's the strong message I've got to send out.

"It's the first time it's happened for me, to go up against another team I've managed... but all I'm thinking about is preparing the team in the same way we do for any other game.

"I'm sure it will feel slightly different because of what happened earlier in the season, but we want to make sure we continue our good form."

For their part, Watford, who are already on their second manager since sacking Edwards with Chris Wilder recently replacing Slaven Bilic, go into the game tenth in the Championship table, five points adrift of the play-offs.

The Verdict

This is certainly the right approach for Edwards to take with regards to this game.

The clash with Watford at Kenilworth Road is a huge game, due to both the rivalry between the clubs, and the impact it could have on the battle for a place in the play-offs.

As a result, Edwards cannot afford to get caught up in his own connections to the game, when he has so much to focus on in getting things prepared for this meeting.

It certainly seems as though he is doing that, and so with the form they are currently in, that ought to put Luton in a strong position to enjoy another positive and productive day on Saturday afternoon.