Luton Town manager Rob Edwards admits he had concerns about accepting the job at Luton Town after his spell at rivals Watford.

After winning the League Two title with Forest Green Rovers, Edwards was appointed as Hornets boss last May following their relegation from the Premier League, but he was sacked in September after just 11 games in charge.

The 40-year-old then took over at Kenilworth Road in November, replacing Nathan Jones after the Welshman's departure to Southampton.

Edwards has done an outstanding job with the Hatters, leading them to a third-placed finish in the Championship table and they face Coventry City in the play-off final at Wembley on Saturday.

The Hornets have enjoyed less success since Edwards' exit and have since sacked two further managers in Slaven Bilic and Chris Wilder as they missed out on the top six, finishing in 11th place.

What did Rob Edwards say?

Speaking on the Championship play-off final Special, in partnership with Sky Bet, Edwards revealed he had significant doubts about taking the Luton job due to his previous links with Watford, while he also admitted that he was unsure whether he would be able to better his predecessor Jones' achievements at the club.

"Mick Harford is a legend. I love him to bits and he’s been so good for us. That first meeting, I got a sense that these people really care about the club, and whoever they appoint, they’re going to support them, they want to make sure it’s a right decision. To be successful, you need some stability and consistency – we had a great first few hours and I got a good feeling from them. I was worried – I felt coming from Watford, their arch-rivals. I know Nathan [Jones] had moved on to a club in the Premier League, but that’s because he has done so well. How do I pick up from that?" Edwards said.

"I had concerns, but going through it, speaking to the guys and going through the interview process, and meeting all the board members, you could see how supportive they were and what it meant to their club, it felt right. It’s very rare halfway through a season to get an opportunity to come into a club that’s actually doing well. We were one or two points off the play-offs at the World Cup break. In the end I thought the support, good players, good people, a club that is used to winning at the minute, it ticked a lot of boxes."

Will Luton Town be promoted?

Edwards has done an excellent job with the Hatters.

While his initial reservations were understandable due to the intense rivalry between Luton and Watford, he was not at Vicarage Road long enough to establish any significant association with the Hornets.

Edwards is a manager with huge potential and it feels like the Hatters job is a much better fit for him, but Watford may be having regrets about not giving him more time.

Jones was incredibly successful during his time at the club, but there is an argument to say that Edwards has taken Luton to the next level and sealing promotion this weekend would be a remarkable achievement by Edwards and his squad.

It will be a tough test against the Sky Blues, particularly with the quality Mark Robins' side possess with the likes of Gustavo Hamer and Viktor Gyokeres, but the Hatters have repeatedly proven their character this season and they should never be written off.