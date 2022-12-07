Rob Edwards makes admission about his Luton Town squad ahead of January window

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards has admitted that he will not be looking to make significant alterations to the club’s squad.

Following Nathan Jones’ decision to take over the reins at Southampton, Edwards was appointed as the Welshman’s successor.

Due to the timing of the 39-year-old’s arrival, he has yet to oversee a league fixture as the Championship season paused for the start of the World Cup last month.

Edwards would have been using this break to implement his ideas in training and will be desperate to guide the club to a positive result in this weekend’s showdown with Middlesbrough.

The Hatters will need to be firing on all cylinders at the Riverside Stadium as Boro have won three of their last four league fixtures.

With the transfer window set to open next month, Edwards will be presented with the opportunity to draft in some fresh faces.

Ahead of January, the Luton boss has suggested that he will not be looking to launch an overhaul of the club’s squad.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Official EFL Podcast, Edwards said: “We’re taking over something that is already going pretty well.

“A well-oiled machine.

“A team that got in the play-offs last year and a team that’s one point or so off the play-offs this season.

“So, this doesn’t need ripping up and starting again.

“It is being respectful of and continuing to do all of the really good things that everyone does here, players and staff.”

The Verdict

This is a sensible stance to take as Luton already have more than enough quality at their disposal to cause issues for their Championship opponents between now and the end of the campaign.

Whereas it wouldn’t be a shock if Edwards recruited two or three players in the upcoming window, these individuals will need to be the right fit for the squad in terms of style and mentality.

Currently just a point adrift of the play-off places, Luton could climb into the top-six if they make an impressive start to life under Edwards.

By securing victory in their clash with Middlesbrough on Saturday, the Hatters could use the momentum gained from this result to their advantage in their upcoming fixtures.