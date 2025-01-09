Luton Town boss Rob Edwards has left Kenilworth Road, with the Hatters sitting just two points above the Championship relegation zone.

Edwards will forever be remembered as the man who guided Luton to the Premier League, for the first time in the club's history, with a play-off final victory over Coventry City in 2023.

Despite their immediate relegation from the top-flight, the Hatters made a good account of themselves at Premier League level under the Welshman's stewardship, and picked up some impressive results, such as a 4-0 win over Brighton last January.

However, since making their Championship return, the Bedfordshire outfit have struggled to readjust to life in the second tier, and are currently in danger of enduring back-to-back relegations.

Rob Edwards Luton Town stats Matches 103 Won 33 Drawn 23 Lost 47 Points Per Game (PPG) 1.18

With Edwards' exit looking imminent, FLW take a look at three potential replacements:

Matt Bloomfield

Wycombe Wanderers boss Matt Bloomfield is currently doing an exceptional job with the Chairboys, who occupy an automatic promotion spot in League One despite Tuesday night's home defeat to fellow high-flyers Huddersfield Town.

Despite the fact Wycombe have endured two defeats in their last four games, they still have a good chance of earning automatic promotion to the Championship, and finishing ahead of strong third tier rivals such as Wrexham and Huddersfield.

But with the Hatters seemingly in need of a new boss at the helm, Bloomfield could be tempted into making an early entry to the Championship, while his record at Adams Park suggests he is ready for the challenge of the second tier.

Nathan Jones

Nathan Jones is already a Hatters legend, who guided the club to promotion from League Two in 2018, during a previous managerial spell at Kenilworth Road.

He subsequently left Luton to take on the dugout duties at Stoke City in January 2019, but things did not go to plan for the Welshman in Staffordshire, who made his Hatters return by the summer of 2020.

With the Bedfordshire outfit then in the Championship, Jones guided them to an unlikely play-off place at the end of the 2021/22 season, but they lost out in the semi-final stages to Huddersfield.

The 51-year-old is currently in charge of League One Charlton Athletic, who he joined last February, while the Addicks sit 11th in the third tier table.

But if the Hatters call upon Jones in their time of need, perhaps he is unlikely to reject the prospect of making a second managerial return to Kenilworth Road, as the best times of his career to date arrived with Luton.

Dave Challinor

Similarly to the aforementioned Bloomfield, Stockport County boss Dave Challinor is performing exceptionally well in League One, with the Greater Manchester outfit sitting just three points below the play-offs.

Challinor is a County hero who guided the Edgeley Park side to the National League title back in 2022, and subsequently steered the club to the 2023 League Two play-off final, which they lost on penalties to Carlisle United.

But County were not downhearted by their unfortunate Wembley experience for long, and pipped Wrexham to the fourth tier title last campaign.

Remarkably, the Greater Manchester side are now in with a shout of winning their third promotion in four years, thanks to the continued efforts of Challinor.

In recent years, the County boss has established himself as a top manager in the National League, League Two and League One, while Luton could now look to allow him to prove his worth in the Championship, amid their relegation battle.