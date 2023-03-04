Rob Edwards has just hours to make these 2 Luton Town player decisions pre-Swansea

Luton Town will be looking to strengthen their position in the Championship play-off positions when they welcome Swansea City to Kenilworth Road this afternoon.

The Hatters, who have been performing very well in recent weeks, managed to secure a 2-2 draw with Millwall during the week after going two goals down and will be striving to top off a big week with a further three points.

A key theme of Rob Edwards’ time at Luton thus far has been an evident level of trust he has placed in his first XI and has tried to keep the same players starting.

However, injuries have played their part and he has been forced into a few changes as a result, especially within the backline – a recurring issue.

Whilst we wait for today’s clash at Kenilworth Road to get underway, here, we take a look at two player decisions Edwards will have been pondering over…

Midfield decisions

Jordan Clark, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu and Marvelous Nakamba have been fantastic as a midfield trio in recent weeks, however, the sheer number of games they have started, coupled with the strong options they have on the bench, means that there could be a change in the middle of the park today.

Allan Campbell, who has previously been a regular starter for the Hatters, may be in contention for a start this afternoon, whilst Tuesday evening’s hero, Luke Berry, is another option.

Henri Lansbury and Louie Watson are also struggling for minutes at the moment in what is a wonderfully competitive midfield.

Injury-enforced defensive switches

Rob Edwards did provide a positive update on the situations of Gabe Osho and Reece Burke after the defensive duo had been taken off in games against Millwall and Birmingham City respectively.

The Luton boss suggested that he would make a late call on the fitness of the pair, with Dan Potts also out at present.

Sonny Bradley made the bench during the week against Millwall, and whilst he has progressed well, throwing him in from the start after a long period out could be detrimental to his recovery.

It will be interesting to see who lines up for the Hatters this afternoon and if both players are involved in some capacity.