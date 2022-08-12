Rob Edwards gives his verdict on midfielder’s arrival at Watford from Leicester City

Following Rob Edwards’ arrival at Watford as the club’s new manager this summer, he has been working hard to try and create a side that’s able to compete at the top of the table in hope of promotion back to the top flight.

The Hornets have had a good start to the season and are currently unbeaten.

However, with the transfer window still open until the end of the month, Edwards knows his work isn’t done and with the future of some players at Vicarage Road still uncertain, the boss knows he needs to have depth in his side.

Therefore, Watford fans will have been pleased to see the loan signing of Hamza Choundhury this week with the club having an option to buy too.

There has been speculation over the future of the 24-year-old throughout the summer transfer window but with the move to Watford now confirmed, Edwards has told fans what they can expect from the midfielder as he told the club’s Official Media: “Hamza will bring a real pedigree and I think he is first of all an outstanding young person.

“He is a really good guy and I have spoken to him in the build-up or brining him in and then meeting him properly – he is an outstanding guy and will help us as a person.

“He also bring lots of qualities on the pitch and he is very good with the ball. He is an outstanding athlete, tenacious, and selfless in his work and he will be a very good addition to the squad.

“He is someone who I have been keen to bring in, especially with Tom Dele-Bashiru being out for a couple of months, but Hamza is someone who we have been keen on for a while now.”

Quiz: Can you name which club Watford signed these 25 English players from?

1 of 25 Tom Cleverley? Everton Liverpool Manchester City Manchester United

The Verdict:

This is a good bit of business for Watford and will no doubt be a signing that boosts the squad this season which is exactly what Edwards is aiming to do.

At just 24-years-old, he’s still a young player which makes this a really exciting signing especially as the Hornets have an option to buy.

With Dele-Bashiru now facing time out through injury, this also provides the Watford team with further cover and depth too.

As Watford prepare for a visit from Burnley this evening, they will no doubt feel enthused by their latest addition.