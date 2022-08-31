Rob Edwards’ expectations on potential Watford and Aston Villa transfer arrangement emerge

Watford boss Rob Edwards has said he would be surprised if Cameron Archer joined the Hornets on loan from Aston Villa before the transfer deadline.

Archer has been consistently linked to Vicarage Road throughout the summer and was most recently rumoured to be heading to WD18 on a loan deal as part of the collapsed Ismaila Sarr transfer to Villa Park.

With the transfer deadline fast approaching, Edwards was asked whether or not the 20-year-old’s move to Vicarage Road was still a possibility despite the Sarr deal having collapsed.

“It is hard for me to talk about players at other clubs and I don’t really want to do that right now.” Edwards responded to The Athletic.

“But that one now I’d be surprised if anything was to happen.

“I will be surprised.”

Watford have already struck up two loan agreements with Aston Villa for two players this summer.

Forward Keinan Davis joined the Hornets on a season-long loan deal just prior to Emmanuel Dennis leaving the club earlier this month, and, more recently, Kortney Hause’s long rumoured temporary switch to Vicarage Road was finally sealed.

The Verdict

It appears that this transfer is one that can be put to bed ahead of the deadline tomorrow.

It doesn’t sound as though Cameron Archer is heading to Vicarage Road this summer and in fairness, you can see why.

The club have so far kept hold of Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr, and Keinan Davis is yet to feature properly after an illness recently halted his progress.

Although Watford could arguably do with another forward, perhaps it isn’t a priority ahead of the deadline, with that priority surely being the right wing-back position.