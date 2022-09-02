Rob Edwards delivers verdict on Watford keeping hold of Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro beyond transfer deadline

Rob Edwards has given his verdict on Watford’s transfer window following the conclusion of the summer market.

A lot of speculation surrounded the Hornets, in particular the futures of star players Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr.

The Watford coach is glad that the club was able to hold on to both players despite interest from a number of Premier League sides.

There was obvious concern that two of the team’s best players would depart following their relegation to the Championship.

However, Sarr and Pedro have remained professional throughout the speculation surrounding their future and have continued to play for the team at the start of the new season.

The 39-year old is pleased with this development and is now delighted to put the summer transfer window behind him so that the club can focus instead on improving their results and performances on the pitch.

“Obviously I’m delighted because so much has been made about those two throughout this transfer window, and I get why that is,” said Edwards, via the Watford Observer.

“It’s great they are still with us.

“I made a point after the game on Tuesday of talking about their commitment and attitude, because it has been first class.

“You see it on the pitch, we see it on the training ground and they are really, really going to help us.

“It gives everyone around the place a lift because the transfer window is done, and now we can concentrate on going forward.

“It’s been a challenging month but it’s finished, it’s done.

“We’ve played eight games during a period where there has been uncertainty and I think we’ve handled it pretty well.

“We’ve done well. To keep what we have is a pretty big statement I think.”

Watford will be seeking to continue their winning ways now that attention surrounding the transfer window has been put to bed.

The Hornets won their midweek clash at home to Middlesbrough courtesy of a last-gasp winner from Vakoun Issaf Bayo.

Up next for Edwards’ side is an away trip to recently promoted Rotherham United.

The Verdict

Holding onto Sarr and Pedro was a massive moment for Watford and could be pivotal to their season.

Both players have handled the situation impeccably, which should earn plenty of admirers from the club’s supporters.

If they can continue to perform at their best then Watford will have to be considered one of the favourites for promotion.

The team has performed well under Edwards and there is certainly a lot of potential in this side to now go on a charge to the top of the division.