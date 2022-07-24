Rob Edwards confirms significant Watford decision ahead of Championship opener

Rob Edwards has confirmed that Daniel Bachmann will start the season as the number one keeper for Watford.

Ben Foster spent most of the previous season in goal as the Hornets were relegated to the Championship, but the experienced stopper was released this summer as his deal expired.

That has left Edwards with a big decision to make in terms of who will be his first-choice, with the highly-rated Maduka Okoye competing with Bachmann for the spot.

And, speaking to the Watford Observer, Edwards confirmed the Austrian is the one who will start against Sheffield United for the Championship opener.

“Dan will start the season in goal. I’ve had a chat about it with Madu (Okoye), who isn’t just a really good goalkeeper but also an unbelievable person.

“I think Dan deserved it after having a very good pre-season but I know that Madu is going to fight. He’s a top keeper and he is going to push Dan. It’s probably the most difficult decision I’ve had to make so far as you can only have one goalkeeper on the pitch.”

The verdict

You can understand why Edwards is saying this is a tough decision to make as he has two good keepers to choose from, but Bachmann’s experience has given him the edge.

It’s a decision that most Watford fans will accept and they know that the 28-year-old has the quality to play his part in a promotion-winning season – as he has done in the past.

But, with competition for places fierce, Bachmann knows he needs to perform to keep his place, which is exactly how it should be.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.