Rob Edwards confirms end result of free agent’s trial period at Luton Town

Michael Hector is no longer training with Luton Town, Rob Edwards has confirmed whilst in conversation with Luton Today.

The defender had been pictured during an open training session at Kenilworth Road in October, with Luton Today confirming that he had embarked on a trial period with the Hatters.

However, the Hatters, who were under Nathan Jones’ stewardship at the time, are now led by Edwards and he has confirmed that the former Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham defender is no longer training with the Hatters.

Luton still have several defensive injuries and will now see Amari’i Bell suspended for next Sunday’s clash against Millwall.

It remains to be seen how the January transfer window will play out for the Hatters, with adding a central defender seemingly very high up on the priority list.

The verdict

Hector would be an excellent pick-up at Championship level, however, finances may have stopped a potential deal from materialising.

Dominant in both his aerial and ground duels, an excellent reader of the game and someone who progresses the ball with good levels of composure and purpose, it will be interesting to see what the immediate future holds for the experienced defender.

As for the Hatters, it will be interesting to see what they do in the January transfer window when it comes to bolstering their defensive options.

It will also be interesting to see how Edwards gets around not having Bell available, as it remains likely that the likes of Reece Burke, Sonny Bradley and Dan Potts will be out of action.