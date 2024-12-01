Rob Edwards has ripped into his Luton Town team for costly individual errors in their 4-2 loss to Norwich City on Saturday.

The Hatters initially took the lead away at Carrow Road through Elijah Adebayo in the 20th minute.

But they quickly found themselves behind 2-1 by half time, with two more goals in the second half sealing all three points for Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side.

A 48th minute equaliser from Jacob Brown proved not enough, with two goals in the closing stages from Emiliano Marcondes and Borja Sainz earning the hosts the win.

Rob Edwards criticises Luton’s performance against Norwich

Edwards has not taken responsibility for the defeat at Carrow Road amid some growing pressure on his position at Kenilworth Road.

He has blamed individual errors for the loss, criticising his players for costing the team a result in Norfolk.

“It's absolutely ridiculous, I’m raging about it, supporters should be as well,” said Edwards, via ThePinkUn on YouTube.

“Individual errors have cost us.

“I didn’t go over there [to the travelling support] and apologise because that's not on me in this game, individual errors have cost us four goals.

“People have got to fix it quickly otherwise they won’t play.

“Too many times it’s happened but here it was so, so evident.”

Rob Edwards sympathises with Luton Town supporters following latest setback

Edwards has praised the Luton supporters for their reaction to the performance, and has claimed that they have every right to be angry with the team, who are now 19th in the Championship table.

“The reaction was good, the majority of the fans are with us, but the ones that are angry, fine, they’ve got a right to be angry, I’m flipping angry as well," Edwards added after full-time at Carrow Road.

Championship standings 2024-25 (As of December 1st) Team P GD Pts 19 Luton Town 18 -13 18 20 Cardiff City 18 -11 17 21 Plymouth Argyle 18 -20 17 22 Hull City 18 -9 15 23 QPR 18 -11 15 24 Portsmouth 16 -12 13

“What do we expect? We’ve just lost the game 4-2, chucked it away, so the reaction was good, exactly as expected.

“The ones that are angry, they’re right to be.

“The ones that are there clapping and supporting, thank you, but they won’t be happy either.

“I’ll go over there and thank them as I always do, but I’m not taking all of that.

“I’m not going over there and taking that as some of those individuals in there have cost us.

“The plan was good, there was a good performance there.

“We should have actually come away winning the game but we’ve made four massive errors, individually and it’s cost us a game of football, again.

"The two goals [before half time] are really avoidable, the amount of times we had a chance to clear it for the first goal and we had a blatant chance to clear it for the second goal as well, it’s just head-scratching stuff.

“You can see how we conceded the goals, it wasn’t a team thing, it was an individual thing.”

Luton Town need to arrest poor form soon or else they face Championship relegation battle

Luton have made an extremely underwhelming start to the season, with many expecting them to compete for promotion again after their Premier League relegation.

Instead, they are far closer to the bottom three in the Championship, and relegation will become an increasingly bigger risk if they don’t turn around their form.

This busy December period could be crucial for Edwards, as a failure to turn it around could cost him his position.

Any talk of a Premier League job could go completely up in smoke if things don’t improve, and such public criticism of the players has the potential to backfire massively if results continue to disappoint.