Rob Edwards bemoans Luton Town flashpoint in Middlesbrough defeat

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards felt that Amari’i Bell’s red card changed the game in his side’s 2-1 defeat to Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday.

Edwards took charge of the Hatters for the first time against Boro and his reign got off to the best possible start when Jordan Clark gave the visitors the lead in the 33rd minute.

They were not able to hold on for long though, with Chuba Akpom equalising just five minutes later with his ninth goal of the campaign.

Bell was dismissed for a second yellow card in the second half, with both cards coming for fouls on Isaiah Jones, before Matt Crooks’ stoppage-time winner secured all three points for Michael Carrick’s men.

It was a committed and determined performance from Luton and they did have other chances of their own, including Tom Lockyer’s miss from a few yards out after being unmarked from a free-kick.

The defeat means the Hatters drop to 13th in the table, although they are still only three points from the play-offs.

But Edwards, who replaced Nathan Jones at Kenilworth Road following his departure to Southampton last month, admitted that he was disappointed to go home empty handed.

“The dressing room is flat, we’re all a bit flat because we worked so hard,” Edwards told Luton Today.

“Especially when you go down to 10 men, taking a point away from home would have been a good result, it wasn’t to be, bits for us to learn from and reflect on and get better at.”

Edwards felt that the red card was a turning point in the game and invited pressure on his side, but conceded that he could have no complaints about the decision.

“I’m not going to argue with it too much,” Edwards continued.

“There were a few fouls in the game, they were good in transition, Jones was obviously a threat, we’re asking Belly, asking all the lads to try and be physical, fairly, but we’re disappointed to lose a man as it makes the job difficult then.

“We just probably lacked a little bit of control, we gave the ball away too cheaply on a number of occasions and when we won it back, we want to be little a bit better with the ball.

“It allowed them to gain momentum and more control and then we couldn’t press as well.

“So then they’ve got the game when and when we lost Amari it makes it a lot more difficult.

“But what I will say is the lads gave absolute everything and I know they always do, but they gave absolute everything.”

The verdict

It is understandable why Edwards is frustrated.

His side put in a decent performance in his first game in charge against an in-form Middlesbrough and started the game brightly, moving the ball around well and looking dangerous going forward, being rewarded with Clark’s excellent individual goal for the opener.

But even before the red card, Boro were beginning to get slightly on top and the Hatters struggled to create any real chances or have any sustained spells of possession in the second half.

It was the correct decision for Bell to receive a second yellow and perhaps he should have been substituted earlier as Jones was looking threatening and he was struggling to contain the winger.

Edwards should not be too disappointed though as his side competed well and were minutes away from coming away with a hard-fought away point.

The performances gives Edwards something to build on as he looks to keep the Hatters in play-off contention.