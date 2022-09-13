Rob Edwards at Watford: How has it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

Heads were turned this summer when Watford hired Rob Edwards to be their new head coach back in May.

The former Forest Green Rovers boss was coming off the back of a title-winning season at his previous club, with his appointment representing a significant shift in the Hornets’ managerial recruitment policy.

With Edwards now at the helm, the idea is that Watford can build a long-term project that lasts over a period of time, as opposed to the short-term, ‘hire and fire’ approach the club have taken in recent times.

With all of the above in mind, here at FLW, we thought we’d check in on Vicarage Road and see how Edwards was getting on so far.

How has it gone so far?

Looking at things as a whole, it has been a decent enough start for Edwards in the Vicarage Road dugout.

The results have been steady rather than spectacular so far, but, the Hornets do sit sixth in the Championship standings.

Crucially, the Hornets head coach has had to deal with months of speculation surrounding the likes of Emmanuel Dennis, Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro, whose futures, until January at least, are all now resolved.

Considering he has had to deal with that, and players missing the odd matchday here and there with suspicious ‘minor injuries’ leaving fans to speculate whether they may be leaving the club, you do have sympathy for Edwards.

With the transfer window now closed, the hope will be that in the coming weeks and months, the performances and results step up a level.

What issues does he face?

One of the biggest issues Edwards has faced, and continues to face is getting his best players out on the pitch.

Sarr and Pedro have had niggling injuries, Keinan Davis and Kortney Hause are yet to really feature properly and get a run of games, and the likes of Imran Louza and Jeremy Ngakia are yet to feature altogether due to injury.

Getting all of the above into the same team, in what would arguably be the club’s strongest line up is what Edwards should be targeting in the coming weeks so as to really gauge what the expectations of Watford should be for the rest of the campaign.

Another important issue is of course getting the best out of Ismaila Sarr.

Traditionally a winger and at his best out wide, he doesn’t necessarily ‘fit’ Edwards’ system and it will be interesting to see how the Hornets boss utilises him as a forward in a front two.

What’s next?

It sounds cliché but at this stage Watford and Edwards simply need to take things game by game.

We’re yet to see anything close to the club’s best XI this season and until everyone is fit enough to put out that line-up, Edwards must be as pragmatic as possible in trying to get results.

We have seen that pragmatism and adaptability in his line-ups in abundance so far this season already, to his credit, but the Hornets boss will surely be looking forward to the day he has somewhat of a settled side.