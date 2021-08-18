Rob Dickie to Leeds United: Is it a good potential move? Would he start? What does he offer?

QPR defender Rob Dickie is attracting Premier League attention as we head into the final few weeks of the window.

According to Football Insider, Leeds United, Newcastle United, and Wolves are all weighing up making a move for the centre-back.

Dickie won the R’s Player of the Season award in 2020/21 and has been ever-present in Mark Warburton’s starting XI this term.

With rumours circling about the defender, we’ve taken a look at whether the move is a positive one for the Whites, what he’d offer, and whether he’d go straight into the starting XI…

Is it a good potential move?

This could be a fantastic signing for the Whites but you’d question whether this should be a priority for them.

Though injuries left them with issues at centre-back last term, Liam Cooper, Robin Koch, Diego Llorente, and Pascal Struijk all look solid options for the time being and the real problem area is the lack of depth in midfield.

That said, at this rate Dickie’s stock is only likely to rise further and this summer could offer them a chance to sign him before his value skyrockets.

Would he start?

You’d have to say that when everyone is fit, Dickie wouldn’t be a guaranteed starter for Leeds – at least not at first.

It’s hard to see Marcelo Bielsa leaving captain Cooper out, while Koch, Llorente, and Struijk have all proven their worth.

On top of that, it usually takes a while for new signings to get up to speed with the Argentine coach’s unique style of play and for the Whites boss to trust them enough to put them in the starting XI.

Eventually, Dickie would force his way into the Leeds side but it’s not likely to be something that’s instant.

What does he offer?

Dickie is not dissimilar to former Leeds loan signing Ben White, in that he’s been able to provide significant contributions both defensively and in possession.

Like White, the centre-back reads the game excellently but his strength and 6ft4ins frame mean he’s also able to match up with physical opposition strikers.

That height and his ability in the air also make him a threat from set pieces and he’s proven in the first few weeks of 2021/22 that he can be lethal if he’s given a ball to attack in the opposition box.

Dickie is also confident driving out of defence with the ball at his feet, something that the back three Warburton has favoured this term has allowed him to do on a number of occasions.

The 25-year-old has looked a cut above in the Championship this season but should he secure a move, the real test is going to be how he adapts to the step up to the Premier League.