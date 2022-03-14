Rob Dickie sets out target after scoring crucial goal in QPR’s triumph over Luton Town

Queens Park Rangers defender Rob Dickie has admitted that the club should now be looking to push on in the Championship after sealing all three points in their showdown with Luton Town yesterday.

The R’s entered this clash in desperate need of a victory after losing four of their previous six league fixtures.

Luton opened the scoring in the 37th minute of the game as David Marshall failed to keep out a speculative effort from Cameron Jerome.

Following the break, QPR were awarded a penalty after Andre Gray was brought down in the area by Kal Naismith.

Gray fired the spot-kick into the top-corner to level proceedings for the R’s.

With the game seemingly heading towards a draw, Dickie scored what turned out to be the winning goal in the 83rd minute.

The defender diverted Chris Willock’s corner into the back of the net to seal all three points for his side.

Following the clash, Dickie delivered an honest verdict on the current situation at QPR.

Speaking to West London Sport, the defender said: “We have had an obvious dip in form with results and we have had to come through a tough patch for all of us.

“But we showed real character coming here today [Sunday] and getting the three points.

“We have put ourselves in a real good position going into the last 10 games and we just need to push on from this and get back to the form we showed earlier in the season.

“We like to think we are more than capable of going up to Forest on Wednesday and getting a result and finishing the season really strong.”

The Verdict

This was a crucial victory for QPR as it will give their players a great deal of belief heading into what is set to be the defining period of the 2021/22 campaign.

Having climbed up to fourth in the Championship standings, the R’s will now be keen to retain a spot in the play-off places between now and the end of the term.

In order to secure a positive result in their showdown with Nottingham Forest later this week, QPR may need to turn to Dickie for inspiration again as the defender is currently averaging an impressive WhoScored match rating of 7.13 at this level.

By delivering another assured performance against the Reds, Dickie could help his side build up some more momentum heading into their upcoming clashes with Peterborough United, Fulham and Sheffield United.