Bristol City's new signing Rob Dickie has taken to Twitter to send his thanks to former club Queens Park Rangers after sealing his departure from Loftus Road yesterday.

The centre-back looked to be an excellent signing for the West London outfit when he joined back in 2020 - and he had even been linked with a move to the Premier League during his time there.

Leeds United and Wolverhampton Wanderers were both reportedly interested in luring the defender away from the English capital - but a move failed to materialise in the end and that has potentially proved to be costly for him.

Despite playing regularly for QPR and looking destined to be in the top flight at one point, the latter stages of his spell at the club potentially ruined his chances of making the step up in the short term.

Rob Dickie's QPR decline

At the start of the 2022/23 campaign, he was part of a team that were pushing at the right end of the Championship table and were even top at one point, but they never fully recovered from their poor form towards the latter stages of Michael Beale's tenure.

Failing to get themselves back on track under Neil Critchley, they were nearly relegated under Gareth Ainsworth but managed to get themselves away from danger following back-to-back away wins at Burnley and Stoke City.

Although Dickie was part of a very solid defence at Turf Moor and played a big part in helping his old side secure three points against the Clarets, he was reportedly unhappy with life at Loftus Road and that's why it's no shock that he's decided to move on.

What was Rob Dickie's final message to QPR?

Although he was reportedly keen to move on, Dickie had warm words for Ainsworth's side as he delivered his farewell message on social media.

He tweeted: "Would like to thank QPR for the last 3 years and wish the club all the best in the future."

Can Rob Dickie have any regrets?

Although he has gained a decent amount of Championship experience at Loftus Road, Dickie hasn't managed to make the step up to the top tier following his departure and that will be a big regret for him.

Joining QPR in his early twenties, he would have been hoping to grow to a point where he could ply his trade in the Premier League without any problems.

No disrespect to Bristol City because they are a decent outfit, but they aren't the best team in the division and with this, Dickie faces the prospect of remaining in the second tier throughout his stay at Ashton Gate.

That isn't ideal for a player who was once linked with a move to Molineux - but the one positive thing for him is the fact time is still on his side.

If Alex Scott doesn't leave this summer, there will be plenty of eyes on the Robins and even if he does, the likes of Tommy Conway and Anis Mehmeti could be watched by top-flight scouts in the future.

If Dickie can impress these scouts, a move to the top level could still be on the cards, so his destiny is probably still in his own hands.