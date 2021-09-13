Rob Dickie sends message to QPR fans in wake of recent events

Queens Park Rangers centre back Rob Dickie has taken to Instagram to send a message to the club’s fans in the wake of their dramatic 3-3 draw with Reading away from home.

The R’s found themselves 3-1 down after 77 minutes after John Swift hit his first senior hat-trick to put the Royals in complete control following Michael Morrrsion’s early own goal.

However the visitors were not deterred by the deficit as Andre Gray quickly pulled a goal back just two minutes after Swift’s third, with Stefan Johansen then popping up in the first minute of stoppage time to rescue a late point in front of the club’s delirious supporters in the away end.

It was a dramatic conclusion to a game that was a great advert for the Sky Bet Championship and Dickie was only too happy to take to social media afterwards to salute the travelling QPR fanbase:

Dickie also quite rightly alluded to QPR’s unbeaten start to the season, with Mark Warburton’s side having more than lived up to their early billing as play-off dark horses in the second division so far.

In addition to having yet to have suffered a defeat in the league, the R’s are also the Championship’s top scorers with 14 goals at the time of writing and have showcased a swashbuckling style that has made them the neutral’s pick to watch at present.

Dickie himself has also been involved in their collective goal scoring exploits, with the defender having helped himself to an impressive four goals across all competitions, thus highlighting his capabilities from offensive set pieces in particular.

The 25-year-old has now firmly established himself as a key player at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium since arriving from Oxford United last year and will be hoping that he can hit the goal trail once more before the current season is out.