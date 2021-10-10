QPR defender Rob Dickie and goalkeeper Seny Dieng have taken to Instagram to react to Lyndon Dykes’ message on his personal account following his impact for Scotland in their win against Israel.

Dykes has been enjoying a strong start to the season with QPR in the Championship and the forward has managed to register four goals and two assists in his nine appearances for the Rs so far this term.

The 26-year-old was in fine form for Mark Warburton’s side in their last game before the international break with him managing to fire home the opening goal in their 3-2 win against Preston North End. While he also grabbed the assist for Ilias Chair’s winning goal.

The forward has also been in fine form on the international stage with Scotland in their qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with him having registered a goal in their previous two games against Moldova and Austria.

He was once again on target for Scotland against Israel with him scoring their second goal of the game to level the match up at 2-2. That saw the 26-year-old show his character after he had missed a penalty in the first half.

Following the win against Israel, Dykes took to his personal Instagram account to celebrate his contribution and the fact that his nation were able to secure all three points.

Both Dieng and Dickie were among those quick to respond to their team mate’s post and they were keen to celebrate his achievements with him as he continued his fine recent form.

The verdict

Dykes has been enjoying an excellent season so far and he continues to be an excellent performer on the international stage for Scotland as well. That should only continue to maintain his confidence levels and he should be set to return to the Rs on a high after his goal against Israel.

Dickie and Dieng clearly recognise the contributions of Dykes to QPR’s bright start to the campaign and they will be delighted to see that he is continuing to maintain his form and confidence in the final third ahead of his return to the Rs.

The missed penalty could well have meant that Dykes’ confidence took a hit ahead of return to the Rs, but he showed a lot of resilience to pick himself up from that disappointment and grab his third goal of Scotland’s World Cup qualification campaign.

That is something that will put QPR in a strong position ahead of their return to action because when Dykes is on form the Rs have more chance of winning games.