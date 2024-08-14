Reading FC are set to confirm that the club has agreed to a takeover from American businessman Rob Couhig and his consortium for early next week.

That's according to The Reading Chronicle, who report that the end of the saga is set to be finalised imminently. Reading may have survived in League One this year but they have required a takeover deal to get over the line if they are to get the fresh start they crave.

They are in need of it to give themselves a chance of thriving in the future, having failed to sign a single player so far - the only EFL side to do so. Reading have long since confirmed that Dai Yongge was looking to sell the club at the ‘earliest opportunity’ as fans push for him to leave.

The club then released a statement via their official site, which explained that he is actively looking to sell Reading after a turbulent and difficult period under Yongge that has led to numerous penalties from the footballing authorities, and questions over the club's existence.

The off-field issues are well-documented, with the players having not had their wages on time in the past and the club's issues with HMRC over payments. However, their saviour looks to be Couhig, who is someone that the Royals' fanbase had been firmly against less than five months ago, when he attempted to purchase the club's training facility for Wycombe Wanderers - the side he owned at the time.

The Chairboys then reversed their decision to proceed with this purchase, but the conflict between fans and the American didn't stop there, with the latter criticising the Berkshire side's supporters for their decision to protest against this transaction.

The latest on Couhig's takeover of Reading FC

The situation died down in the end, with the Royals announcing shortly after this saga that the club had entered a period of exclusivity with a potential buyer. It's believed that Chiron Sports Group were the consortium that had entered into this exclusivity period, but they were unable to get a deal over the line on their own in the end.

However, Rob Couhig has seemingly joined the group, with Redwood Holdings 1 the company that may be used to purchase the football club, and the latest is that they are closing in on finalising the agreement. A takeover is yet to be sealed, but there were reports recently detailing hopes that a sale is nearly done.

The latest comes via The Reading Chronicle, they understand that a deal has been agreed and all parties are keen to progress, with the final step in the process set for completion by the end of the week. Formal announcement from the club is expected next week if everything goes to plan.

Couhig is the face of the consortium now - and having had the experience of being an owner at Wycombe - the American could be a valuable figure to have at the Select Car Leasing Stadium following a very turbulent period for Reading under Yongge.

The takeover of Reading FC and start of a new dawn

The news will be met with the greatest sigh of relief at this stage for a club that dropped out of the second tier after a long stay in the division, spanning 10 seasons. An embargo, transfer restrictions, and a points deduction were all contributing factors to their downfall during the 2022/23 campaign.

They will be aiming to get back there in a new era for the club but the Royals were concerned about back-to-back relegations last season, after sitting in the bottom four in League One for much of the season.

They were able to enjoy the last day of the 2023/24 campaign, with their 3-2 win against Blackpool and party in a local pub in the evening likely to live long in the memory of supporters. It's certain that this weekend will be one for partying as well, given the latest information being shared regarding the takeover, which could help to secure both the short and long-term future of the club.