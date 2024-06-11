Highlights Potential Reading FC takeover by Rob Couhig offers fans some hope after rocky ownership under Dai Yongge.

Couhig may repair fractured relationship with Reading supporters, who are cautiously optimistic about his credible bid.

The Royals could see an end to chaos under Dai Yongge with Couhig's stability–despite past stumbles, he's a safe pair of hands.

Reading are in need of a takeover as quickly as possible, with the start of pre-season not too far away.

The Royals looked to have taken a big step towards a sale back in March, when it was revealed that current owner Dai Yongge has committed to giving an unnamed party a period of exclusivity to get a deal over the line.

That consortium, which is believed to be Chiron Sports Group, have failed to get the green light to take control of the League One club at this stage.

And with their exclusivity period now ending, the Berkshire side officially announced last week that they were in dialogue with other parties.

Although Chiron seemingly remain in the race, the end of the exclusivity period has allowed other parties to throw their hat into the ring, and it has been reported by the Reading Chronicle that a US-Saudi consortium have offered £30m-£35m for the club.

That party is thought to be led by former footballer Mark Bircham, who previously played for Queens Park Rangers.

Now it has been reported that Rob Couhig, who has sold Wycombe Wanderers and stepped down as their Chairman last week, is part of a consortium that is interested in purchasing the Royals.

If Couhig was involved in a takeover, this would be remarkable considering what happened earlier this year.

Rob Couhig, Reading FC supporters and the Bearwood training facility war

On March 14th, it was announced by the Royals and Wycombe that the former had agreed to sell their training facility to the Chairboys.

Short-term funding was set to be supplied as part of the transaction, but understandably, the Berkshire outfit's fans were furious about this proposed sale.

A protest, which was organised by Sell Before We Dai, took place at Wycombe's ground Adam's Park on March 15th, with many fans voicing their displeasure at the situation.

Three days later, the sale was put on hold, much to the relief of Reading supporters.

And although this deal hasn't been revisited since, many fans are still angry at Couhig, who was the Chairboys' owner at the time of that saga.

The American businessman didn't seem to be a fan of protesting Royals supporters either, but that hasn't deterred him from attempting to buy the club.

Reading FC supporters shouldn't be too gloomy about Rob Couhig interest

The Royals don't have a future under current owner Mr Dai, with the club being deducted 18 points during his time at the Select Car Leasing Stadium.

Reading FC points deductions under Dai Yongge (2021-2024) [As of June 11th, 2024] Date Number of points deducted Reason for points deduction November 2021 6 Breach of profitability and sustainability rules April 2023 6 Breach of business plan August 2023 1 Late wage payments September 2023 3 Mr Dai's failure to deposit 125% of the club's monthly wage bill into a designated account February 2024 2 Late HMRC payments

The past few years have been extremely turbulent and things won't improve unless there's a change of ownership in Berkshire.

Couhig would need to rebuild a relationship with supporters after the training ground saga - and trust would need to be earned.

However, the Royals aren't in a position to be too choosy at this point and Couhig certainly isn't a tyre kicker.

He is a credible businessman who has owned an EFL club before and enjoyed success there, with Wycombe fans having nothing but nice things to say about him.

Right now, the Royals need stability and Couhig could provide that if he can progress a takeover deal fairly swiftly.

It wouldn't be a surprise to see him pass EFL checks fairly quickly and that could speed up the completion of a sale, although it remains to be seen whether the other members in his consortium would take a long time to be approved.

Having someone who has already owned a club would be ideal for the Berkshire side - and Couhig seems to be a safe pair of hands.

He doesn't come without his faults and what happened in March is troubling, but the fanbase should welcome him with open arms if he's willing to fund the club.

There will be concerns about whether the training ground deal will be revived, but the Royals' supporters should be reassured by the fact the Chairboys have found another facility to train at.

Couhig was wrong for what he did in March, but he's a credible candidate to buy the club. Both things can be true - and that's what many Royals fans have acknowledged already.