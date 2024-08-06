Highlights Couhig needs to pass EFL checks to complete Reading takeover and make needed signings.

Rob Couhig has a lot to sort out if he completes his takeover of League One side Reading.

In promising news for Royals fans, Couhig has recently been made a director of Redwood Holdings, which is the company that looks set to be used to purchase the Berkshire club.

However, his consortium needs to pass EFL checks if they want to take control of the Royals, who are in desperate need of a takeover.

The Berkshire side are yet to make any signings this summer and that's a blow, so some additions will need to be made if or when Couhig finally completes a purchase.

That needs to be at the top of his priority list, with plenty of areas needing to be strengthened in the coming weeks.

The left-back department is lacking options and Jeriel Dorsett isn't a permanent solution for this area, so this position needs strengthening.

They could also benefit from having more experience in the centre-back area and both the wing and striker positions need to be looked at - with both areas lacking depth.

In terms of Couhig's other priorities, he needs to decide what vision he has for the academy and the Women's team.

The latter has been decimated by current owner Dai Yongge and the American needs to decide whether he wants to help them become a WSL side again.

Handing out new contracts to players in the men's first team also needs to be on Couhig's agenda, with several first-teamers finding themselves out of contract in 2025.

Femi Azeez is one player who sees his current deal run out next year.

Rob Couhig should be looking to offer Femi Azeez a new contract

Azeez started the season very poorly and many fans wondered why Ruben Selles continued to start the player.

However, the winger managed to get his confidence back, with his goal at home against Carlisle United back in November helping him turn things around.

Doing enough from that moment to put himself in the shop window for the 2024 January transfer window, the Berkshire side faced a battle to keep him and with other first-teamers leaving, many fans feared that the winger would make an exit.

Plymouth Argyle were heavily linked with a move for the player on deadline day but he stayed put in the end and managed to build on the progress he made.

Femi Azeez's 2023/24 campaign at Reading (All competitions) Appearances 52 Goals 9 Assists 9

Back in May, he had his deal extended by a further year, but his contract expires in 2025 and this is a bit of a problem for the Royals.

Azeez is a key player at the Select Car Leasing Stadium and considering he's one of very few wing options in Berkshire, the third-tier side should be pushing hard to get him tied down to an extension if a takeover is sealed.

It may not be an easy task to get him to sign a new deal but the buzz of a takeover and the fact he's an academy graduate could work in the club's favour.

Losing him for nothing or a small fee would be devastating for the Royals, who could generate a decent amount for him in the future if he put pen to paper on fresh terms.

And keeping him for longer may only benefit the club, considering the player is still young and will only improve because he has plenty of time to develop.

He seems to have overcome previous injury worries to become a vital asset in Berkshire.

Reading FC could face a very tricky decision on Femi Azeez

If the player is unwilling to sign a new deal, the Royals may face a situation where they have to consider selling him in January.

Losing him for free would be extremely painful for the club but they may not be able to generate a huge amount for his signature if they sold him during the winter.

And losing him mid-season could have a huge on-field impact.

It's a difficult situation because the club can't afford to throw money at him considering they are in the third tier and need to be more sustainable.

They may just have to retain him for the remainder of his contract and lose him for free unless a big offer comes in for him before the summer deadline.

But losing him now would be a blow, without an adequate replacement or two coming in.