Highlights Rob Couhig has revealed that he will be at Reading's game against Wigan Athletic tomorrow.

He hopes tomorrow will be the start of a good relationship between him, Todd Trosclair and the fans.

There's plenty for the duo to do when a takeover is finally sealed.

Rob Couhig has taken to social media to tell Reading fans that he will be at tomorrow's game against Wigan Athletic.

With this X post, the former Wycombe Wanderers owner has all but confirmed that he is set to seal a takeover deal to take control of the Royals from Dai Yongge.

Dai has endured a catastrophic reign at the Select Car Leasing Stadium, taking the side from a Championship play-off final to a League One relegation battle, with the club having 18 points deducted in the past three years.

Reading FC's points deductions under Dai Yongge Time of sanction Number of points deducted November 2021 6 April 2023 6 August 2023 1 September 2023 3 February 2024 2

One of those deductions caused the Berkshire side's relegation to the third tier back in 2023, but things got even worse after that.

Cash flow issues meant the Royals were at risk of failing to pay their bills during some months of last season - and a protest group was formed last year to try and pressure the Chinese businessman into selling the club.

A long campaign of protesting looks set to pay dividends, with a sale now set to be sealed.

Tomorrow afternoon looks set to be a joyous occasion for supporters following last night's post, with Ruben Selles' side looking to build on their promising opening day draw against Birmingham City when they face Wigan.

Rob Couhig posts message to Reading FC supporters

Not too long ago, many fans were nervous about the possibility of a takeover potentially collapsing.

However, Couhig strongly hinted last night that a takeover was all but done.

Posting a picture of him with Todd Trosclair on X last night, along with a message, he wrote: "Todd, Todd, jr, Amy, Missy, and I are excited to watch @ReadingFC @LaticsOfficial Saturday. Weather and football should be great. We hope it’s the start of a great relationship with the town, fc, and supporters. Up The Ding! @ToddTrosclair."

Rob Couhig and Todd Trosclair have a lot to sort out at Reading FC

There are a number of things that Couhig and Trosclair will need to sort out once is takeover is officially sealed.

Firstly, some new players will be required before the window comes to an end.

The left-back, centre-back, wing and striker departments all need to be looked at - and ideally - all of these areas need to be addressed before the window closes on August 30th.

Handing out new contracts to players will also be needed, with many first-teamers currently seeing their stays in Berkshire come to an end in 2025.

They will also need to do off-field things that will help to improve the matchday experience.

Cleaning the stadium should also be on their agenda - and that's something that would be noticed by fans.

There are plenty of things that can be done to get all fans onside, although many have rightly been won over by Couhig and Trosclair already.

It will be interesting to see what they can do between now and the end of the summer transfer window.