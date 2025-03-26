Prospective Reading FC buyer Rob Couhig has outlined his intentions regarding the club’s takeover potential.

It was reported last week by the BBC that the Royals’ owner Dai Yongge has until 4 April to sell the club after being disqualified under the EFL’s Owners and Directors’ Test.

It was previously claimed by The Reading Chronicle that businessman Robert Platek had entered exclusive talks over potentially taking over the League One club.

However, the former Wycombe Wanderers owner Couhig has also been involved in the takeover process, with legal proceedings last week leading to Yongge failing in his attempt to file an injunction against the American, having felt he was blocking the attempt to sell to Platek.

Rob Couhig makes Reading FC takeover revelation

Couhig previously bid to buy Reading, but talks fell through, and he has revealed he is still interested in taking over the League One side amid Platek’s offer.

However, he has also claimed he is open to any solution that can help a takeover go through, even if he isn’t the next owner, with his securities still tied up by the Berkshire outfit.

“People act like it’s me that’s stopping the deal, but that’s just not true,” said Couhig, via the Guardian.

“I’m willing to get on a plane today if it means bringing a resolution for the betterment of the club.

“I would still like to buy Reading and my offer remains on the table, but if that’s not possible I would like to help find a solution.

“I would listen to any offer from either party.”

Reading’s promotion challenge

Noel Hunt’s side are currently eighth in the League One table, just two points behind sixth place Huddersfield Town with nine games remaining.

Reading finished 17th in the table last year after suffering relegation from the Championship in 2023.

League One standings 2024-25 (As of March 26th) Team P GD Pts 3 Wycombe Wanderers 37 +28 71 4 Charlton Athletic 38 +14 66 5 Stockport County 38 +18 65 6 Huddersfield Town 37 +18 61 7 Bolton Wanderers 37 +4 60 8 Reading 37 +6 59

But the team have rallied despite issues off the field to work their way into top six contention.

Next up for the Royals is a home clash against Peterborough United on 29 March.

Reading takeover situation must move quickly

Reading have until 4 April to sell the club before or else they will be unable to play games as long as Yongge remains the owner.

That means things must move swiftly to get a deal done, even if The Telegraph have reported an extension can be granted on that deadline if the right assurances can be made regarding talks going in the right direction.

This has the potential to derail their promotion push, which would be a bitter pill to swallow for supporters, as well as the players and staff.

There is now light at the end of the tunnel for the club, but they’re not quite over the line yet and movement needs to be quick to avoid dire consequences.