Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut has been showing visible signs of frustration recently as he looks to try and add players to his squad before the January 31 deadline - it has however been to no avail.

Bulut has seen targets such as Umut Nayir head to other clubs ahead of the Bluebirds, and with injuries bringing the size of City's squad down considerably, they need to add in multiple areas of the pitch in the next nine days.

And after seeing Nayir stay in Türkiye with Pendikspor, joining them on loan from Fenerbahçe despite Bulut being keen on a deal himself, Cardiff have eyed up another striker in Andrej Ilic who has showed he knows where the back of the net is.

The Cardiff head coach looks like he is set to be even more frustrated though in his pursuit of new recruits after fresh information emerged surrounding a potential deal for Ilic.

Cardiff City find out price-tag for transfer target Ilic

A number of days ago, Norweigan outlet TV 2 claimed that Cardiff were locked in talks with Eliteserien side Valerenga regarding Ilic, who only signed for them in August 2023 from RFS in Latvia.

News of Cardiff's interest was broken by Arilas Ould-Saada, and he has taken to Twitter to discuss what has happened since in negotiations between the two clubs.

Cardiff of course have a price that they believe the 23-year-old Serbian attacker is worth, and Ould-Saada claims that what the Bluebirds are currently offering is much lower than Valerenga are willing to accept.

And Valerenga's price-tag has been revealed by the journalist, who says that they are looking for somewhere in the region of €5 million (£4.28 million) to let Ilic depart just five months into the four-year contract he signed at the Oslo-based outfit.

Ilic, who was capped four times for Serbia at under-21 level, cost €1.1 million from RFS of Latvia in August last year, having scored 42 goals in 87 appearances for the club from Riga, as well as notching 14 assists.

His form when moving to Norway was just as impressive too, scoring 11 times in 16 appearances in all competitions for the remainder of the 2023 season he was signed for.

Andrej Ilic's Valerenga Eliteserien Stats, 2023 Season Appearances 13 Average Minutes Per Game 83 Goals 9 Assists 0 Shots Per Game 3.0 Big Chances Missed 5 Touches Per Game 25.2 Big Chances Created 0 Successful Dribbles Per Game 0.2 Aerial Duels Won Per Game 4.3 Possession Lost Per Game 9.7 Stats Correct As Per Sofascore

That led to interest from French Ligue 1 side Toulouse, but whilst they have gone away to leave Cardiff in the running, other French sides as well as teams in the United States have also been sniffing around Ilic too, per TV 2's earlier report.

Cardiff may now need to move on from Ilic to other targets

With Bulut's obvious frustrations over getting no signings done, it may be wise for the Bluebirds recruitment team to move on to other options than Ilic.

It's very unlikely that Cardiff will have the best part of £4 million lying around in their bank to spend on the prolific Serb, so a backup plan will be needed.

The January window can be very difficult to land targets, especially with two international tournaments happening at the same time, which can further limit play availability when it comes to signings.

But if Bulut is desperate for a new striker, then perhaps trying to orchestrate a loan deal for a player would be the best route to go down, because Ilic is going to end up being far too expensive.