Stumbling block emerges in Fulham’s transfer move for 20-year-old

Fulham’s move for young striker Rodrigo Muniz could be severely delayed as Flamengo announced that he has contracted COVID-19.

The Brazilian club confirmed that the 20-year-old was tested yesterday and was confirmed to be a positive case, which may now mean a transfer to Craven Cottage could take a while longer.

According to journalist Vene Casagrande yesterday, a deal had been agreed between Flamengo and Fulham for the sale of Muniz, with the former’s representatives meeting the player’s agents in Lisbon to tie up loose ends.

Muniz was set to undergo the first part of his medical in Brazil, but it’s unknown as to whether any of it has actually happened now that Muniz’s positive test has emerged.

Fulham quiz: Have any of these 25 players ever scored against the Cottagers?

1 of 25 Andre Gray? Yes No

Casagrande of the O Dia publication reported that the fee Fulham are paying for the striker is €8 million in two separate instalments, however The Athletic’s Peter Rutzler has revealed that he’s not aware of any agreement between the two clubs in terms of a bid.

If a fee is still yet to be agreed, then this latest development could jeopardise the transfer altogether whilst it’s determined if Muniz suffers from any symptoms of the virus.

The Verdict

A deal doesn’t seem like it’s dead, but this will now all depend on how Muniz comes out of the other side from his positive test.

It may turn out that the youngster has no symptoms and that he remains healthy and once he has gotten rid of the virus the deal can be closed – that’s the best-case scenario for Fulham and the player.

There’s conflicting reports from both England and Brazil now as to whether a deal has been agreed or not and because of this setback it may now take a few more weeks for anything to be concluded.

That won’t suit Marco Silva as he will have wanted to add to his attacking options before the start of the Championship season, however he’ll just have to get on with what he already has and hope the Muniz deal gets done soon.