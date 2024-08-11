Highlights Middlesbrough shines with top-notch central midfielders throughout the 21st century.

Despite struggles in other areas, Boro consistently produces quality midfield talent like Grant Leadbitter.

Academy graduates and seasoned players continue the tradition of excellence in central midfield for Boro under Michael Carrick.

Middlesbrough have struggled to recruit and produce players in certain positions over the course of the 21st century, but central midfield isn't one of them.

Indeed, Boro have struck gold in the goalscoring department with Emmanuel Latte Lath and Chuba Akpom over the last few years, but preceding those two, Middlesbrough had fairly mixed fortunes when it came to quality up front.

The Teessiders have also gone through some rough patches between the sticks, with the likes of Brad Guzan, Joe Lumley and Marcus Bettinelli having made the Mark Schwarzer years seem even further in the past than what they were.

But, for all the ups and downs they've endured in other areas of the pitch, high-quality central midfielders have seemingly always found their way into Middlesbrough's various sides over the last 24 years.

Football League World investigates Boro's exceptional track record of central midfielders in the 21st century.

Boro's glory days of the early 2000s

The six-year period in Middlesbrough's history between 2000-2006 was some of the finest years in the club's long, and proud history.

Boro's 2004 Carling Cup win saw the club's 128-year wait for silverware ended, and ensured that Smoggies would be raking through the draws for their passports, as European football beckoned.

After back-to-back incredible UEFA Cup quarter and semi-final comebacks in 2005/06, Steve McClaren's side came up short in the final, losing 4-0 to a Sevilla side that was littered with future stars of the game such as Dani Alves and Jesus Navas.

It was during this era that the Riverside Stadium masses were treated to some true greats of the game wearing the red and white shirt, and that was no exception in the centre of midfield.

Paul Ince, George Boateng, Ray Parlour, Christian Karembeu, Jonathan Greening and Doriva all enjoyed spells in the heart of Middlesbrough's midfield, whilst the likes of Geremi and Gaizka Mendieta also lined up in the centre of the park at times too.

Boro also produced some excellent young central midfield players during this period, with the likes of James Morrison and Lee Cattermole graduating from Middlesbrough's academy side and into the first team.

Central midfielders shine during some dark years on Teesside

Those glory years in the sun quickly transitioned into some stormy times in the North East, with relegation from the Premier League coming in 2008/09, just three seasons after the club were contesting a European Cup final.

Former England manager Gareth Southgate went down with the ship, but was swiftly replaced by Gordon Strachan, an era that for the sake of those Middlesbrough fans reading, the details shall be skimmed over.

Essentially, the Scottish football legend brought a wave of players north of the border down to Teesside with him, the vast majority of them condemned to be pub quiz answers of the future.

It wasn't until true Middlesbrough legend Tony Mowbray arrived at the football club that Boro's prospects would begin to take a turn for the better, as 'Mogga' repaired what was a rapidly sinking ship, and laid the foundations of Aitor Karanka's future success.

Related Aitor Karanka owes part of Middlesbrough success to one individual: View Despite being unable to earn Premier League promotion with his boyhood club himself, Tony Mowbray paved the way for his successor to do just that.

But during that seven-year gap between Premier League relegation to promotion back to the top-flight in 2016, Middlesbrough's sides were anchored by quality in central midfield.

Julio Arca was a rock in Boro's midfield between 2006-2013, before passing the baton onto another former Sunderland player who would go onto captain the side to Premier League promotion, Grant Leadbitter.

Middlesbrough career stats, per Transfermarkt Player Appearances Goals Assists Julio Arca 185 9 20 Grant Leadbitter 244 33 37

Gary O'Neil, Dean Whitehead, Adam Clayton and Adam Forshaw all operated in Boro's central midfield during those seven years, with Clayton and Leadbitter being staples in midfield for years to follow too.

Boro keep churning out quality midfielders despite eight-year Premier League hiatus

Despite suffering an immediate relegation from the Premier League in 2016/17, Boro were still able to lineup with quality central midfield options that season.

Dutch international and a Europa League winner with Atalanta last season, Marten de Roon, was a classy operator in heart of midfield, with the now 33-year-old being one of Karanka's and later Steve Agnew's most consistent performers.

Current club captain Jonny Howson signed for the club back in 2017, and has developed into one of Middlesbrough's finest captains of the modern era, with his evergreen career still going strong as he heads into the 2024/25 season at 36.

But it's not just been the Howson, Leadbitter and Clayton show in recent times, they've shared the Riverside stage with a highly impressive supporting cast of central midfielders.

Muhamed Besic, Lewis Wing, John Obi Mikel, Marcus Tavernier, Sam Morsy, Riley McGree, Alex Mowatt and Lewis O'Brien is to name but some of the players that have operated in central midfield for Boro since 2017.

Fast-forward to the present, and Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough side is blessed with yet another strong crop of central midfielders, with Hayden Hackney, Howson, Dan Barlaser and Aidan Morris providing four quality options for the Boro boss to work with.

Whilst the future looks incredibly bright too, as academy graduates Law McCabe and Fin Cartwright are two teenage sensations that have already made their competitive debuts, with the England youth internationals set to safeguard Middlesbrough's midfield for many years to come.