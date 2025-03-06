This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Oxford United's future is uncertain as the club awaits the outcome of their stadium planning application.

The club announced last month that they had agreed to a request for a short extension to allow Cherwell District Council to consider new information relating to the stadium planning application.

That means that the earliest the council can provide a decision is June of this year.

The plan is for a new 16,000-capacity stadium to be built on land known as the Triangle near Kidlington, with the club's lease at their current ground, the Kassam Stadium, due to expire at the end of June 2026.

Oxford fan pundit speaks on stadium situation

We asked our Oxford fan pundit, Jack Shoemark, what the club's biggest issue is at the moment, and perhaps unsurprisingly, he pointed to the stadium situation.

"Oxford United's biggest issue will not come as a surprise to anyone - it is our stadium situation," said Jack.

"Our lease at the current stadium runs out at the end of next season, so we have roughly got just over a year left.

"At this moment in time, there is no option that is available beyond that. The club has a planning application with Cherwell District Council. However, that will now not be heard until June of this year.

"It does not take a genius to work out that, even if we were to get the go ahead for a new stadium in June, it is not going to be built within a year.

"At this moment in time, for the start of the 2026/27 season, we currently do not know where we will be playing.

"The option on the table is most likely a ground share. However, you do wonder if the club is trying to negotiate an extension to the lease at the Kassam Stadium with the owner of the stadium.

"However, previously, they have said that this would not be an option, so I think there is a lot that has to happen behind the scenes over the next few months to try and work out where we will be playing come August 2026.

"I think the fans would want to extend the lease at the Kassam for one or two seasons just for ease, despite the fact that it is not a stadium that is liked by the majority of the fanbase.

"A ground share would prove difficult because there are not that many options close to the club that you would not classify as rivals, and no club wants to play at their rival's stadium.

"That is definitely the biggest issue for Oxford United, as the longevity of the club could possibly depend on a decision being made in June for a new stadium.

"Until that is known, everything is up in the air."

Oxford will be hoping for a positive few months on and off the pitch

The U's have given a good account of themselves in the Championship this season, as they've competed with plenty of bigger clubs following promotion from League One via the play-offs last term.

Seven points separate Oxford from the bottom three as things stand, and while they have gone seven games without a win, they will have confidence that they can avoid the drop as none of those results have been heavy defeats.

Oxford United's last seven results in the Championship Fixture Result Coventry City (H) 2-3 L West Bromwich Albion (A) 2-0 L Portsmouth (H) 0-2 L Derby County (A) 0-0 D Burnley (A) 1-0 L Bristol City (H) 1-1 D Stoke City (A) 0-0 D

There is no doubt that they still need to pick up a few wins between now and the end of the season to definitely preserve their Championship status, so they will hope that they can do just that, and then hear some good news regarding the new stadium in June.