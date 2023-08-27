Highlights Leeds United have been linked with a move for Liverpool defender Nat Phillips this summer.

According to reports this weekend, German side Stuttgart are also keen, offering Leeds competition for his signature.

Phillips previously spent time on loan at the German side back in 2019/20.

Leeds United finally picked up their first win of the season on Saturday in what was a thrilling encounter at Portman Road.

With Ipswich Town having won three out of three heading into the match, Leeds knew it was no easy task travelling to Suffolk, but in the end, ran out 4-3 winners.

Goals from Georginio Rutter, Willy Gnonto, Joel Piroe and Luis Sinisterra will have pleased Daniel Farke on the day. However, perhaps what may not have was the fact that his side conceded three goals.

Of course, one potential way the Leeds boss could address that is by looking to the transfer market for defensive reinforcements, with days still remaining in the window.

Leeds United linked with Liverpool's Nat Phillips

One name that the club have of course been linked with this summer in that regard is Liverpool defender Nat Phillips.

Indeed, reports back in July suggested that personal terms had been agreed with Phillips over a potential transfer.

Whilst more recently, earlier this month, journalist Rudy Galetti claimed the following via GIVEMESPORT: "After the farewell of Maximilian Wober to Borussia Monchengladbach, Leeds targeted Phillips as a reinforcement as a new centre-back for the season.

"The talks between Leeds and Liverpool are progressing at a good pace and are now into the final stage. They just need to discuss some important details of the proposal on the table, set at around £10m, add-ons included.

"For Liverpool, he's not considered a key player to have in the squad this season, so they are absolutely open to letting him go and there is confidence to close the deal shortly."

Despite those claims above, a deal between the two sides is yet to materialise.

Leeds United face competition to sign Nat Phillips

Now it has emerged that Leeds United may face competition if they still want to sign the central defender.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that German Bundesliga side Stuttgart want to sign the 26-year-old.

Nixon reports that Phillips is indeed available for sale this summer and that Stuttgart have enquired about him.

Interestingly, Nixon reveals that the German side could try a permanent or loan move, but that Liverpool themselves would prefer a permanent sale.

Of course, Phillips has prior history with Stuttgart, having been on loan in Germany with the club in 2019/20.

During that loan spell, Phillips made 22 appearances for the club, who were in the 2.Bundesliga at the time.

Should Leeds United be concerned by competition from Stuttgart?

If Leeds remain keen on Nat Phillips, then they should be very concerned by Stuttgart becoming interested in Nat Phillips.

First of all, whilst Leeds are in the Championship, Stuttgart are in the Bundesliga in Germany and can therefore offer top flight football to the player.

Furthermore, given Phillips has played for the club before, he already has a connection with Stuttgart and their supporters and the move abroad would not be a culture shock having done the switch previously.

All of the above make Stuttgart real competition for the Whites when it comes to the potential capture of Phillips' signature.