Rival Championship manager makes big QPR claim

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth has claimed that QPR are one of England’s greatest clubs, while speaking of his affection for his former side.

Ainsworth made over 150 appearances in all competitions during a seven-year spell with QPR between 2003 and 2010, and has also been the club’s caretaker manager on two occasions.

There was however, no help for Ainsworth from his old club on Tuesday night, as a 1-0 win for QPR over his Wycombe side pushed the Chairboys ever closer to an immediate return to League One for next season.

Despite that, it seems as though Ainsworth’s affection for his former club is still a rather strong one.

Speaking about QPR after the game, the Wycombe boss was quoted by West London Sport as saying: “Every other week of the year I want QPR to win, believe me. I played for what I consider to be one of the greatest clubs in the country.

“I love the place, but I also love Wycombe Wanderers and what they’ve done for me. So it was all about Wycombe for me, but if Mark Warburton and QPR can go on to fantastic things then I’ll be a proud man.”

Following that victory over Wycombe, QPR are now 12th in the Championship table, 11 points off the play-off places, and 14 clear of the relegation zone.

For their part, Wycombe remain rooted to the foot of the standings, 12 points from safety with 11 league games left to play.

The Verdict

It is always good to see individuals who hold an appreciation for their former clubs.

Ainsworth certainly did well during his time at QPR, and having given so much for the club, you feel that he will still be a popular figure around those parts.

As a result, the fact that he has spoken so highly of QPR here, will no doubt go down well with the club’s fanbase, who will no doubt appreciate Ainsworth’s recognition and respect for their side.

Even so, it has been a tough season for Wycombe that looks destined to end in relegation, while QPR look set to finish comfortably in mid-table in the Championship, which may arguably be less than what both sides wanted from the campaign.