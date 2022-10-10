Rival Championship boss emerges on West Brom radar as they seek Steve Bruce’s replacement

Millwall boss Gary Rowett is attracting interest from West Brom as they start their search for a new manager following Steve Bruce’s sacking.

The Baggies were expected to be pushing for promotion this season however they’ve endured a torrid start to the campaign and sit in the relegation zone after 13 games.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Bruce was dismissed, with the hierarchy at The Hawthorns now beginning the process of bringing in a new man.

And, according to the Mirror, Rowett is ‘of interest’ to key figures at Albion, who have been impressed with how he has operated on a budget at this level over the years, with funds expected to be tight at West Brom moving forward if they stay in the Championship.

The 48-year-old has a wealth of experience in the second tier, having managed Birmingham, Derby and Stoke City before taking over the Lions in 2019. The Londoners are currently 13th in the table after a mixed start to the season.

Albion are back in action against Reading this weekend.

The verdict

You can’t imagine this is the type of appointment that will go down well with the West Brom fans as Rowett has a steady record but he hasn’t really done anything special.

Plus, there are complaints from sections of the Millwall support about the style of play, which may not go down well at The Hawthorns either.

Nevertheless, as the report outlines, he has proven he can work within a budget and Rowett would rightly be deemed a safe pair of hands for Albion, which could be what they need.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.