Rival boss has swipe at Barry Bannan after Sheffield Wednesday victory

Cheltenham Town boss Wade Elliott suggested Barry Bannan was in the ref’s ear throughout as his side lost 3-0 to Sheffield Wednesday yesterday.

It was always going to be tough for the Robins at Hillsborough and they may have feared a long afternoon after Joshua Windass put the hosts ahead after just three minutes.

However, it would take another 80 minutes before Wednesday doubled their advantage, with Bannan producing a real moment of quality with a long-range effort to effectively put the game to bed, with Fisayo Dele-Bashiru adding a third shortly after.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live after the game, Elliott acknowledged the class of Bannan’s goal, but he also had a little dig at the Scotsman for his conduct in the game.

“When he stopped refereeing and started playing, I thought he was really good.”

The victory was very welcome for Darren Moore’s men who bounced back from defeat in the week to stay third in the table. Meanwhile, Cheltenham are 17th following the loss and three points above the relegation zone after 12 games.

The verdict

Firstly, it should be said that Elliott was full of praise for Bannan’s goal, which really was outstanding and shows why he is regarded as one of the best in this league.

But, he obviously wasn’t too happy with how he behaved in the game and he got his point across with this message.

As for Bannan though, he won’t care as he got another fine goal for his collection and more importantly helped Wednesday to a crucial three points as they chase the top two.

