Rival boss has his say as Michael Beale emerges as frontrunner for Rangers vacancy

Livingston boss David Martindale believes Michael Beale would be a ‘great fit’ for Rangers as they consider a move for the QPR chief.

The Glasgow side made the decision to sack Giovanni van Bronckhorst on Monday and Beale quickly emerged as one of the favourites to succeed the Dutchman.

Since then, it has been claimed the 42-year-old would be open to a return to Ibrox and that he is the number one target to take over. And, speaking to STV, Martindale explained why he is an advocate of British coaches and feels that Beale could do well with Rangers.

“I don’t want to speak out of turn because it’s not my place to talk about other clubs and other managers but I think Michael would be a great fit for Rangers.

“I like to see progression within the British game and I think there’s a lot to be said for hiring someone with knowledge of the players and knowledge of Scottish football.”

Beale has previously turned down the chance to join Wolves last month.

The verdict

It’s interesting to get the perspective of a current boss, although Martindale was only ever going to be complimentary to someone he could come up against.

As he says, Beale’s knowledge of the Scottish game from his time as Steven Gerrard’s assistant could be vital and he certainly would appear to be a good option for the club.

For QPR, they will just want this sorted one way or the other quickly and it will be interesting to see what happens.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.