‘Risky’, ‘That’s embarrassing’ – Many Sunderland fans react as Black Cats make first move for key target

A number of Sunderland supporters have been reacting to the latest reports that the Black Cats have come in with an opening offer of around £1 million for Wolves defender Dion Sanderson which has been rejected.

Sanderson is a player that is in a lot of demand this summer following his excellent performances in League One during his loan spell at the Stadium of Light last season.

That form has seen the Black Cats be interested in bringing him back to the club on a permanent deal and Wolves are willing to allow him to leave for the right price.

However, Sunderland are facing a lot of competition for the defender with the likes of Birmingham City and Huddersfield Town thought to be interested in making a move for Sanderson.

While there have also been reports that Sheffield United also have him as one of their potential transfer targets under Slavisa Jokanovic.

The latest report from the Daily Mail has revealed that the Black Cats have made the first move to try and get Sanderson’s signature secured. Lee Johnson’s side have delivered an offer of around £1 million but that has been turned down by Wolves.

It is believed that Wolves are going to be commanding a fee of around £2 million for the defender this summer and that means that Sunderland will have to double this opening bid to make the deal happen.

Many Sunderland fans were frustrated with the opening bid being so low but there were some who could see potential in the deal getting completed.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

We've tested the water, now pay the 2 million,we'll easily sell him on for more in the future — ian oliver (@zached99) June 21, 2021

Just an initial offer surely we’ll return with a bigger bid. — Eddy Gray (@EddyGray19) June 21, 2021

Please just pay it https://t.co/xAe9I3QEfk — Kieran (@KieArmstrong97) June 21, 2021

Even though its been rejected it sounds promising! Nice to see us going for one of our good loam players! Hopefully we can get him over the line 🙏 #SAFC https://t.co/Kam9yVx5Iw — Lewis Graham 🔴⚪ (@lewygsafc) June 21, 2021

This will likely drag on all summer but what a message of intent this would be to get this over the line. Legitimate difference maker. Seems a reasonable asking price imo — Black Cat Yank🔴⚪ (@M_Coan47) June 21, 2021

If true that’s embarrassing, just give them a fair price and get the deal done before someone higher up the ladder gets alerted #safc — Lee Gamble (@LeeGamble1973) June 21, 2021

Risky bid being so small but it gives us a starting block to move forward, surely 2 million isn't to much to ask tho — Steven🍻👌 (@Stevestash19) June 21, 2021

That's an insultingly low offer 😬🙄 — Paul Richardson (né Henry) (@ph0ti) June 21, 2021

Pay it…..simple — it’s all about today (@GaryFTM) June 21, 2021