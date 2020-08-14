Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Risky’, ‘Seems a decent player’ – Plenty of West Brom fans react to links with six-goal playmaker

Published

10 mins ago

on

West Bromwich Albion and Sheffield United are interested in signing Peterborough United forward Siriki Dembele, according to Birmingham Live.

The Baggies are yet to make a signing since gaining promotion to the Premier League, but Slaven Bilic will be keen to strengthen his squad ahead of their return to top-flight football.

One player Albion may look to replace this summer is Grady Diangana, who spent the 2019/20 season on loan at the Hawthorns from West Ham United.

If they fail to lure Diangana back to the West Midlands, then Albion will go head-to-head with Sheffield United in pursuit of Peterborough attacker Siriki Dembele.

Dembele joined Posh from Grimsby Town in 2018, and he has since scored 13 goals and chipped in with 16 assists in 77 games for the club.

In 2019/20, the exciting attacker, capable of playing through the middle or out wide, scored six goals and registered nine assists as Posh narrowly missed out on a play-off place in League One.

West Brom are now said to be keeping an eye on Dembele, as per Birmingham Live, but they may face competition from Sheffield United in the race to secure his signature.

Dembele is an exciting talent, but his lack of experience of playing any higher than League One could be a concern for Albion fans.

Here’s what their fans had to say in response to this speculation…


