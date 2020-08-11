‘Risk-free’ – Sunderland weigh up transfer move for 26-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland are weighing up a move for free-agent goalkeeper Remi Matthews following his release from Bolton Wanderers, as per EADT.

The 26-year-old has spent time training with Ipswich Town this summer as he searches for a new club, but the Black Cats hold a real interest in the player as they look for a Jon McLaughlin replacement.

Matthews started his career at Norwich City and has since spent his professional career mainly on loan at an array of clubs including Burton Albion, Doncaster, Plymouth and Bolton.

So, would the goalkeeper be a good signing for Sunderland?

The team here at FLW take a look….

Ned Holmes

I think this would be a fantastic move and one that fills a need for the Black Cats.

With Jon McLaughlin leaving to join Rangers, Sunderland do need to bring in some more quality between the sticks and Matthews has been a very dependable goalkeeper in recent years.

He was one of the players that deserves real credit for the quality at performances last term – in what was a very difficult one for Bolton.

The fact that two of League One’s big guns are in for him shows just how highly he is rated and it’s no surprise that Phil Parkinson is keen for a reunion after working with him at Bolton.

That relationship should give the Black Cats confidence that this is a smart deal to be doing and should allow Matthews to settle quickly at the club.

Alfie Burns

A new goalkeeper is needed at Sunderland and Matthews might be a decent option.

The 26-year-old is widely experienced and he’s been through months of turmoil with Bolton Wanderers recently, which has left him looking for another fresh start.

For me, he’s come out of his Bolton spell with credit and Sunderland could be a good place for him as Parkinson looks to rebuild.

It’s vital that Sunderland get their summer right as they look to challenge for promotion. Matthews is risk-free and a decent goalkeeping option.

George Dagless

He could be.

Jon McLaughlin has obviously left the club and I think they need to be looking at getting another stopper in.

Matthews is a goalkeeper that knows this level of football well and often has performed as one of the better goalkeepers in League One, so I think it makes sense.

Sunderland need more players that know this league and are leading performers in it, whilst for a free signing he’s a potential arrival that has plenty going for him.