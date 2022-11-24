Rio Shipston starts: The predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI to face Mansfield in the FA Cup on Saturday

Sheffield Wednesday’s attention will turn to the FA Cup at the weekend, with the Owls faced with a second-round tie at home against Mansfield Town on Saturday.

Like the first round, when Darren Moore opted to switch things around and give those on fringes some more minutes, the same can be expected on Saturday.

The Sheffield Wednesday boss will be striving to create as competitive of a squad as possible, and that is likely to come from ensuring that those players who have not seen too many minutes thus far, will get their opportunity in the cup.

Enjoying excellent form in the league of late, the demands of getting into the first team have certainly risen.

Whilst we wait for Saturday’s clash to play out against their League Two opposition, here, we take a look at how Moore may opt to line up…

David Stockdale has proven to be a safe pair of hands in-between the sticks for the Owls thus far this season, however, the cup competition is likely to provide Cameron Dawson with an opportunity.

Liam Palmer has started and impressed in lots of league games thus far this season but he has been on the bench over the last few weeks, meaning he could be given a run out from the start on Saturday.

Given the defensive injuries the Owls have suffered this season, Mark McGuinness and Michael Ihiekwe may be tasked with starting in the cup.

On the left, Jaden Brown may be given the nod, with the 23-year-old’s game time proving to be extremely limited thus far.

Holding the midfield, Will Vaulks is the likely candidate, allowing exciting academy prospect Rio Shipton and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru to operate slightly higher.

Mallik Wilks could be called into the starting XI as part of a front three, with Marvin Johnson a potential option to operate on the opposite flank.

There is a good level of competition for the striking role in this current Sheffield Wednesday side, and whilst Callum Paterson will be pushing for inclusion, Lee Gregory seems like the prime candidate to be given minutes from the start come Saturday.