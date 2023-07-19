Sheffield Wednesday youngster Rio Shipston has labelled the South Yorkshire club's support "the best fans in the world" after they travelled in their numbers to watch Xisco Munoz's side during their pre-season tour of Spain.

The Owls travelled out to Spain for their warm-weather training camp on Saturday and played out a goalless draw with third tier side Real Murcia yesterday.

They're due to head back to the UK for the final leg of pre-season with the start of the 2023/24 and their return to the Championship now less than three weeks away.

It's been a dramatic summer for the Owls, who were promoted via the League One play-offs last term but saw manager Darren Moore depart after a disagreement with owner Dejphon Chansiri to be replaced by Munoz.

Rio Shipston on Sheffield Wednesday fans

There has been concern about a lack of transfer business but even so, Wednesday fans travelled out to Spain in good numbers to cheer their side on against Real Murcia.

That fact has not been lost on one of the younger members of the Owls squad - with Shipston, a Sheffield-born graduate of the club's academy, showing his love for them on Twitter.

The 18-year-old labelled the Yorkshire club's support "the best fans in the world".

Could 2023/24 be a breakthrough season for Rio Shipston?

With nine substitutes allowed on the bench this season, you do feel there should be more opportunities for Wednesday's youngsters and Shipston will be one hoping to capitalise.

The Owls' sluggish start to the transfer window means that right now, it looks as though Munoz will likely have to call on the players coming through at Hillsborough but new arrivals could see them pushed down the pecking order.

At the end of last term, former Wednesday boss Darren Moore suggested the teenager was close to breaking through but that it was important the club didn't rush him into the team too quickly.

He told Yorkshire Live: "It's about managing him carefully.

"I agree with fans in that he's close (to breaking through). He's very, very close. But what we've been working on with Rio is that transitional period from academy into first team. When you step up it's about power. There's the power, precision and detail at first team level with passes. The ball moves quicker and players cover the ground quicker.

"You have to up your tempo to get it to where you want to get it to. Passes you may play through in the academy may get cut out at first team level. What we're doing with Rio is bringing his mental psyche up to the first team level and that helps with him training with the first team everyday. Also, because he's training every day with older players it's bringing up his physical level. All these things help him.

"But I do agree with fans that he's really close (to starting games) but he's one for the future for us and for the football club.

"Even in this situation we're in, we still deem him as someone with the mental capacity to handle it. He's geared for it too. As I say, the bits and pieces we've been working on with him are working and he's shown great progression. He's in a really, really strong position to potentially start games.

"We've got no hesitation in throwing him in because he's in a far better position than he was a few months ago."

Shipston is clearly highly rated at Hillsborough, having penned his first professional contract back in December, and will be keen to prove to Munoz over the next few weeks that he's can play a part this term.