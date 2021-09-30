Rio Ferdinand responds as Derby County and Wayne Rooney fightback

Derby County produced another resilient display in the Championship last night to beat Reading FC 1-0 and move back onto positive points.

The Rams are in turmoil and have entered administration, with a 12-point deduction sending them crashing to the foot of the Championship table. Reports are suggesting a further nine points are set to be swiped, all-but relegating Wayne Rooney’s side.

However, on field, Derby are fighting back and recorded a third win of the season last night thanks to Craig Forsyth’s first-half goal at Pride Park.

That was enough to beat Reading and, temporarily, move Derby back onto positive points.

The situation the Rams find themselves in has been generating plenty of interest from pundits around the country, with Rio Ferdinand taking a particular interest given his ex-Manchester United and England teammate, Rooney, is managing them.

After last night’s victory, Ferdinand took to social media, to deliver a message to Rooney and the Rams:

Derby’s position at the foot of the Championship table remains a precarious one, with Rooney’s focus now drifting onto the weekend.

His side are presented with another winnable fixture, hosting Swansea City in the East Midlands. Russell Martin’s side have won only twice this season and sit 19th in the table.

The Verdict

The way that Rooney is conducting himself through this undoubtedly tough period deserves enormous credit.

It can’t be easy being Derby boss at this stage, but he’s keeping himself really dignified and dealing with matters on the pitch superbly.

Derby would be sitting in mid-table were it not for their point deduction and very much looking up rather than down.

That deserves huge credit, as many had written Rooney’s squad off before a ball was kicked this season.

