Rio Ferdinand makes Stoke City transfer prediction involving key man

Rio Ferdinand believes that Stoke City defender Harry Souttar will be on the radar of Premier League clubs after his excellent World Cup.

The centre-back had played just one game in the last year after a serious knee injury but he was still called up by Australia for the major tournament in Qatar and Souttar was hugely impressive throughout.

Whilst the Socceroos were eliminated by Argentina on Saturday night, they were competitive throughout and made history by securing back-to-back wins with clean sheets.

Souttar was pivotal to that with his heroic defending, and he also shone with his passing range.

Therefore, speaking on the BBC, as quoted by the Daily Mail, Ferdinand predicted that there will be top-flight interest in the giant 24-year-old.

“He is a huge presence at 6’6. He is very good with the ball with his distribution. He is good at defending those spaces in front of the middle of goal.

“Before his injury he had [Premier League] interest and I am sure his stock is rising with his performances here. He is a good communicator, he moves people around and is vocal.”

The verdict

Unfortunately for Stoke fans you can’t really argue with Ferdinand here as Souttar’s stock has risen considerably in this tournament and he is sure to be on the radar of Premier League clubs.

But, he still has a deal that runs until 2025 with the Potters, so they aren’t in a position where they will worry, instead they know a massive fee will be required to do business.

As for Souttar, this World Cup will have been a dream for him considering his injury problem and even though it ended in disappointment against Lionel Messi’s Argentina, they still impressed on the whole.

