Highlights Wayne Rooney had a tough start as Birmingham City boss, suffering two defeats in his first two fixtures.

Rooney has called for patience from fans, emphasising the need to focus on the club's long-term goals and ambitions.

Former Man Utd teammate Rio Ferdinand has been discussing what he believes is the biggest challenge facing Rooney at St Andrews.

Following his appointment at Birmingham City over the international break, it has been a tough start to life as Blues boss for Wayne Rooney.

Indeed, in his opening three fixtures in charge, Rooney has been defeated on three occasions, and twice by familiar faces.

Up against former Manchester United teammate Michael Carrick, for example, Rooney's side were beaten 1-0 at the Riverside Stadium by Middlesbrough last weekend, and on Wednesday, Rooney's former assistant Liam Rosenior's Hull City side ran out 2-0 winners at St Andrews.

After that Birmingham City defeat, fans made their feelings known, with plenty of frustration at St Andrews.

Rooney's side unfortunately were unable to offer a positive reaction, losing once again at Southampton earlier on Saturday afternoon.

Rooney sends message to Birmingham City fans

Speaking ahead of that Southampton match, in an interview with Sky Sports, the Blues boss called for patience: "My message to the fans would be to be patient,"

"I get it, they parted ways with a very popular manager, who did a good job in stabilising the club. I understand there's a bit of frustration, of course I do.

"We need to realise where we're trying to go, not where we are now. That's our aim, that's our ambition and it's what we're hoping to achieve.

"The club has been in a position over the last decade where it's had almost a way of playing which is why they're still in the position they're in.

"From my point of view, I want to move the club forward, and change the culture and identity of the club.

"If you look at the teams who get promoted, it's the teams who play football. Very rarely, Luton are probably the exception, are teams promoted playing a style they've been playing.

Wayne Rooney's managerial record prior to Birmingham City appointment, as per Transfermarkt Club Matches Wins Draws Losses Win % Derby County 84 25 21 38 29.76 D.C. United 53 14 13 26 26.41

"Of course you want to change how you want to play, I'm very clear on that, but I don't want to put someone completely out of their comfort zone.

"The last two games, in terms of building out from the back, we have done that. It's something for me to adjust, and through January and the summer we'll start gradually building our squad for what we want, but that's not to say the players now don't have an opportunity to show me what they can do and that they're on board with it.

"We just have to get a bit better more on game management, that needs to improve a lot."

Rio Ferdinand weighs in on Wayne Rooney's Birmingham City struggles

With Rooney a huge name, naturally, his slow start at Birmingham City has been very public.

Naturally, then, it has been a topic of discussion amongst many media outlets, including Rooney's former Man Utd teammate Rio Ferdinand's YouTube Channel Five.

Speaking on Five, Ferdinand discussed what he felt was the biggest challenge facing Rooney at St. Andrews after the Hull City defeat.

"I think the awkwardness comes from the players have been used to something that was working and then that guy goes – it’s not natural that a manager goes when they’re doing well," Ferdinand discussed on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE YouTube Channel.

"I think that’s probably the hardest thing for Wayne going in there, that it’s a dressing room that were used to their manager, they would have been happy because dressing rooms are happy when you’re winning, and then that’s been ripped up and they get a new hymn sheet and a new manager comes in.

‘I think that’s the biggest thing for Wayne, converting those guys into being believers, but you need results to get that.

"They could be saying he’s good, but until you’re winning players don’t genuinely believe in you until you hit three points regularly."

Elsewhere in the interview, Ferdinand backed his former teammate to make a success of things at the club, despite the struggles he is currently facing.

"Listen, I think he’ll get it right." Ferdinand said at one stage.

"I hope he does.

"It won’t be for the want of trying and his professionalism, that’s for sure."