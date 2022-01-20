Rio Ferdinand delivers his verdict on Derby County boss Wayne Rooney’s Everton dilemma

Rio Ferdinand has explained why he thinks Wayne Rooney will stay with Derby County, amid Everton interest.

Everton are currently looking for a replacement for former manager Rafa Benitez following his dismissal from the club this week.

Former Manchester United teammate to Rooney, Ferdinand has explained why he thinks Rooney will turn down the chance to manage his boyhood club.

“It’s difficult because each name brings different value to the club,” said Ferdinand on BT Sports, via Liverpool Echo.

“Rooney jumps out at me because of the fantastic job he is doing at Derby. The resources he has to work with there are crazy, and there is a lot going on off the field.

“If he joined Everton, he would leave a job unfinished [at Derby] and I don’t know if Wazza would be comfortable doing that. At the same time, getting the opportunity to manage at Everton, can he turn that away?

“Out of all the names, Wayne Rooney is the one that the fans would be going crazy about.

“Mourinho and Potter, I don’t think they would get. That leaves Frank Lampard, Rooney and Martinez. I’d be equally happy with Wayne or Frank.”

The Derby boss was reportedly set to interview for the position as manager with the club, with Frank Lampard and Roberto Martinez also emerging as candidates for the position.

Rooney has received plaudits across the media for his work with Derby County. He has steered the club towards an unlikely Championship relegation battle, despite a 21-points deduction.

A penalty that big has historically meant relegation was a near certainty, but Rooney has got the team playing well enough that the gap between the Rams and 21st place Reading is now only eight points.

Recent results have even seen the club leapfrog Barnsley in the table, moving them to 23rd. Derby have picked up 13 points from their last five league games. However, up next is a derby match against bitter rivals Nottingham Forest on January 22.

The Verdict

It is still unclear whether Rooney will be offered the vacant Everton position. Ferdinand will know how Rooney feels having played with him for so long, and is likely still in contact with the 35-year old on a regular basis.

It makes a lot of sense to suggest Rooney won’t want to leave his work unfinished at Derby. However, the leap to being a Premier League manager will be tempting for anyone.

That Everton are his boyhood club, and where he debuted as a 16-year old, it will extra difficult to turn down the position if offered.

But, given the uncertainty that still surrounds Derby, Rooney may not want to abandon ship due to how it would affect his standing with the fans.