Riley McGree runs through his Middlesbrough strike at Norwich City and what three points means

Riley McGree has been sent to the World Cup with bags of confidence after what was an excellent display from the Australian international in Middlesbrough’s 2-1 win at Norwich City at the weekend.

The 24-year-old’s sweet strike into the top corner restored parity at Carrow Road in the 64th minute, after Josh Sargent had opened the scoring for the hosts in just the seventh minute.

Matt Crooks then confirmed that all three points would be heading back to Teesside when he tapped in from inside the six-yard box in injury time.

Speaking to BBC Radio Tees, as cited by the Northern Echo, about his strike and what three points for him and his Middlesbrough team, McGree said: “The ball sat up and I couldn’t take it in my stride because Grant Hanley was blocking my stride so I just thought it was there to be hit.

“I hit it clean enough and it went in. It felt good. If you asked me to repeat it might take a while, but I felt confident, took it on and it paid off.

“The most important thing was three points but it was awesome to get a goal and contribute as I did.

“The win shows we have that belief. Regardless of the score, we can score against anyone. We proved that against strong opposition, to come from behind and get the important three points was credit to everyone, not just the players but the staff and the fans.

“We had to weather a sticky period in the first half but we adapted well to put in the performance we did in the second half, we more than deserved the three points.”

The verdict

You will not see many better strikes in the Championship this season than McGree’s leveller, with the midfielder’s technique being excellent as he found the top corner.

It was at an important time in the game as well, with Boro going on to secure a much-needed three points as the international break now comes into play.

After what had been a difficult start to the campaign for the Teesside club, they now sit a mere four points outside the play-off positions.

The close and competitive nature of this second-tier campaign has kept the table looking very congested, with this World Cup-enforced break coming at the wrong time for Michael Carrick.