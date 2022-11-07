Riley McGree reveals what Michael Carrick has changed as Middlesbrough manager

Middlesbrough have made a steady start to life under Michael Carrick as the Englishman looks to get to grips with his new squad.

Carrick has now overseen three games in charge of Boro, losing the first against Preston North End, then claiming his first win last week against Hull City, before drawing at the weekend against Bristol City.

However, there have been signs of improvement after each game, with Middlesbrough doing more than enough to claim all three points at the weekend, only for Robins goalkeeper Max O’Leary to have other ideas.

One standout performer from the weekend was wide player Riley McGree, a player who has started all three games that Carrick has taken charge of. The 24-year-old was one of Boro’s better performers in Saturday’s game, as the Australian quickly adapted to what Carrick was asking of him.

Speaking after the game, McGree went on to discuss what changes had been made under Carrick’s regime. McGree told BBC Radio Tees: “I think there is a real calmness and a clear identity with how we want to play. There is an emphasis on trusting each other and believing in yourself. Out of possession, we want to keep it out of the middle of the park and make them play around us by being compact. And then going forward we want to be expansive and create chances.

“Hopefully we can keep that going. We played some great football [against Bristol City] and created some great chances and I think that’s a sign that it’s really starting to come together. We just have to be consistent, believe in it, have confidence, and believe in each other. These things will click.

“Definitely, the one big thing I’ve said since he’s come is just this massive calmness around him, while you definitely feel the belief, he has in us as players and it’s a massive confidence boost. The way he speaks to players is nothing but positive, which is awesome. We have to just try and be consistent and put in performances like we did there because on probably any other day we’d come away with all three points.”

The Verdict

Despite the mixed bag of results, in each game Boro have played under Carrick, there has been an improvement from the previous one.

Carrick obviously has a clear style of play, a style that he is probably used to from his Manchester United days. Carrick as a player was someone who was known for being calm and confident on the ball, and this is something he obviously wants to pass on to his players.

This style of play won’t happen overnight; it will take time for the Boro players to adapt, and there will be mistakes along the way. However, if Carrick sticks to his principles and beliefs, he will be hoping further down the line that his team will be playing in a style he likes and players like McGree will benefit hugely from it.