Riley McGree reveals main reason behind his decision to seal Middlesbrough move

Middlesbrough midfielder Riley McGree has revealed that he decided to seal a move to the Riverside Stadium last month due to the fact that his goal is to play in the Premier League which is a value that is also shared by the club.

Signed on a permanent basis from Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC, McGree made his Boro debut during their clash with Derby County last weekend.

Chris Wilder’s side sealed a 4-1 victory in this particular fixture which allowed them to move up to sixth in the Championship standings.

Whilst Boro are unlikely to challenge for a top-two finish this season, they could potentially secure promotion to the top-flight via a trip to Wembley Stadium later this year.

With his new side set to face Bristol City this weekend, it will be intriguing to see whether McGree is handed another opportunity to showcase his talent in this particular fixture by Wilder.

Ahead of Boro’s meeting with the Robins, McGree has opened up on his decision to seal a move to Teesside.

Speaking to BBC Radio Tees Sport, the Australia international said: “I’ve got big aspirations to personally play at the top level here in England and so does the club.

“It’s something that when I spoke to Chris, the gaffer, which is something I wanted to be a part of in the journey to hopefully get promoted and stay in the top division.”

The Verdict

With McGree admitting that his goal is to play in the top-flight in the future, it could be argued that he made the right choice to seal a move to Boro as the club are currently on an upward trajectory.

Certainly no stranger to life in the Championship, McGree featured at this level for Birmingham City in two separate loan spells before joining Boro from Charlotte FC.

During the latter of these two stints, the midfielder illustrated that he is capable of competing at this level as he recorded an average WhoScored match rating of 7.02 in the 13 league appearances that he made for the Blues.

By replicating this consistency in a Boro shirt in the coming months, McGree could potentially become an influential player for the club as they aim to secure a play-off place in the second-tier.