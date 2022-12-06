Riley McGree offers Harry Souttar verdict ahead of Middlesbrough and Stoke City’s return to Championship action

Riley McGree has issued his verdict on the performance of Harry Souttar following Australia’s elimination from the World Cup.

The Socceroos earned a last 16 berth, overcoming Denmark and Tunisia in Group D, to earn a clash with Argentina last weekend.

But a 2-1 loss ended the team’s hopes of continuing their run in the competition.

McGree has opened up on his relationship with the Stoke City defender, highlighting him as a top performer for the team over the course of the tournament.

The Middlesbrough midfielder has predicted that Souttar will have a big future ahead of him, as he paid tribute to the 24-year old’s performances in Qatar.

He claimed that Souttar was an inspiration to the team throughout their few weeks together, and that his quality was obvious throughout their four games.

“That’s what it’s all about,” said McGree, via Teesside Live.

“It’s inspirational, honestly. I’m really close with Harry off the pitch, but on the pitch he’s a warrior, he’s got quality and he can move for the size he is.

“He is only going to have a bright future going forward, definitely.”

Souttar was key to Australia’s progression to the second round of the competition, with his performances helping the side to clean sheets against Tunisia and Denmark.

The pair will now return to their respective Championship clubs, with the league season set to resume this weekend.

The Verdict

The pair performed well for Australia, with the team going further than many expected they would pre-tournament.

Souttar certainly proved his fitness following a difficult period out of action through injury.

Stoke will be excited to have the defender return to the side over the next few days, with Alex Neil hoping he can help to improve results.

Meanwhile, McGree will be aiming to carry on his good form with Boro as they look to maintain their momentum after a positive run of results before the World Cup break.