Riley McGree makes promotion claim ahead of Middlesbrough’s showdown with West Brom

Riley McGree has admitted that he is aiming to achieve promotion to the Premier League with Middlesbrough during the forthcoming campaign.

The Australia international sealed a permanent move to the Riverside Stadium earlier this year from Major League Soccer side Charlotte FC after spending the first half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Birmingham City.

McGree went on to show some signs of promise for Boro in the closing stages of the term as his side narrowly missed out on a place in the play-offs.

Over the course of the summer, Middlesbrough have managed to bolster their squad by securing the services of some fresh faces.

Boro will be able to turn to Ryan Giles, Zack Steffen, Liam Roberts, Darragh Lenihan and Tommy Smith for inspiration next season after swooping for these players.

Set to face West Bromwich Albion at the Riverside Stadium on Saturday, Middlesbrough will be determined to secure all three points in this particular fixture.

Ahead of his side’s showdown with the Baggies, McGree has outlined his promotion aspirations.

Speaking to The Northern Echo, McGree said: “Personally I am ambitious and as a club we are definitely ambitious.

“From the guys upstairs to every one of the staff and players, we want to get into the Premier League and we’re ambitious.

“That is where we are aiming at.

“Let’s see where we are at this season.”

The Verdict

When you consider that Boro manager Chris Wilder guided Sheffield United to the Premier League in 2019, there is no reason why he cannot replicate this feat at the Riverside Stadium next year.

Although Middlesbrough will need to draft in a sufficient replacement for Marcus Tavernier if he finalises a move to AFC Bournemouth, they do currently have a strong group of players who will be determined to succeed in the new term.

McGree will be keen to establish as a key player for Boro in the coming months after scoring two goals in 11 league appearances earlier this year.

By featuring on a regular basis in the Championship, McGree could potentially improve significantly as a player under the guidance of Wilder.