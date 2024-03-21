Riley McGree could well be set to undergo more time on the sidelines after picking up an injury for Australia in their World Cup 2026 qualifier against Lebanon on Tuesday.

The Middlesbrough winger has already missed a considerable amount of games this season for the Riversiders through spells on the sidelines, and it hasn't done their Premier League bid any good as the club currently sit in 10th place, seven points adrift of Norwich and any dreams of a return to the top-flight looking considerably weak at this moment in time.

And that could well be another nail in the coffin with McGree heading off injured for the Socceroos - with updates given on his injury.

What has been said on Riley McGree's injury for Australia

Posting on X, an account with the tag @inrictus gave an update on what happened for McGree in the game against Lebanon on Thursday morning.

He said: “14 minutes gone, and Riley McGree has gone off. It looks like he has gotten his foot stuck in the turf, it’s the same foot that he was suffering with for Boro.

“He looked back and blamed the turf, there was no tackle or ill intent or anything like that. He was tired coming back here, obviously he had long flights and stuff like that, but he was up for it.

“Unfortunately the turf and his foot have come into play yet again, Boro fans, but look - he’s got another week. It might be nothing, he’s come off as a precaution as well and he’s only played 14 minutes of football. Hopefully it’s nothing too serious. I’ll go and check with him straight after the game.”

Interestingly, Jordan Bos - who came on as McGree's replacement - has also gone off after picking up an injury on the left-flank, meaning there could well be problems on that side of the pitch in Sydney for anybody who dares to venture down that side of the field.

Riley McGree's injury woes for Middlesbrough this season

McGree has not been blessed with luck so far this season for the Riverside outfit. Starting the season in fine fitness, the midfielder was hauled off against Cardiff back in October with just three minutes to go in the north east - but whilst the substitution was tactical, he didn't feature again for Michael Carrick's side until just before Christmas in the league.

Riley McGree - Championship stats for Middlesbrough Games Goals Assists 2021/22 11 2 0 2022/23 45 6 3 2023/24 22 4 1

He only managed three games before he had a spell on the sidelines again, missing four Championship games at the start of 2024 before returning in early February. He's had a run of games since, notching a goal and an assist for Carrick - but that again could well be cut short once more with his injury in Australia's 2026 World Cup qualifier in Sydney.

How important Riley McGree has been to Middlesbrough since signing

McGree joined Boro from MLS outfit Charlotte FC back in January 2022 following a superb loan spell at Birmingham City, and he was a key reason for their outstanding second half of the campaign last season under Carrick.

A largely forgettable first season quickly saw him become a key member of the starting XI in 2022/23, where he notched a handful of goals and assists under the former Manchester United midfielder, including that scissor-kick against Norwich at Carrow Road, which went viral.

Unfortunately, they were unable to oust Coventry in the play-off semi-finals and have had to go again this year without the likes of Chuba Akpom, Cameron Archer and Aaron Ramsey, but there is no doubting that if Boro recruit well in the summer, they'll be one of the favourites to finish in the top six next season.