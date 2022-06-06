Riley McGree gives his verdict on his choice to sign for Middlesbrough over Celtic

Riley McGree joined Middlesbrough in January from MLS side Charlotte FC.

It wasn’t an easy signing for Boro as Chris Wilder had to convince the midfielder to join his side rather than Celtic under Ange Postecoglou who first called him up to the Australian national team.

McGree will have come to the Riverside searching for Premier League football with Wilder’s side and although the play-offs proved to be just a step too far for Boro, the 23-year-old did well scoring twice for his side in the final five games of the season.

He ended the season with 11 appearances under his belt and although his side couldn’t make it to the top six, the player insists he has no regrets about his decision to join the club as he told Optus Sport: “You come to these decisions in moments in your career when you have to make decisions.

“I truly believe I made the right one. All respect to Celtic and Ange, but I am a Middlesbrough player.”

The player revealed that Postecoglou called him which made the decision a hard one but he was keen to reassure Boro fans as he said: “I will stand by that until the day I die.

“I have settled in really well there and can’t speak highly enough about the place.”

The Verdict:

Choosing whether to go to Celtic or Middlesbrough will have been a tough choice for McGree especially with the presence of Postecoglou meaning there was a personal link to one of the choices.

However, the fact that the player feels settled and is very happy with the decision he made is what Boro fans will love to hear as it shows he is committed to his future at the Riverside.

The 23-year-old will no doubt want to increase the impact he can have on the pitch next season but he has got off to a great start with the club.

Chris Wilder will be urging his side to push for promotion next season and will be optimistic about the attitude being shown by his young player.