Riley McGree at Middlesbrough: How’s it gone so far? What issues does he face? What’s next?

23-year-old Riley McGree joined Middlesbrough in January when he signed a three and a half year deal with the club for an undisclosed fee.

Although McGree was at Birmingham on loan for both the 2020-21 season and the start of this season, this is the Australian’s first permanent move to England signing from MLS side Charlotte.

Although he’s not been at Middlesbrough for too long, here we take a look at how he’s done since making the move and what comes next for the player.

How’s it gone so far?

After signing for Middlesbrough on the 14th January, McGree had to wait until 12th February to make his debut for his new club as he came off the bench in the 66th minute in his side’s 4-1 win against Derby.

Since then, things have not been ideal for McGree and he has only made three appearances so far.

Strong performances as a substitute saw him rewarded with a start for his team’s game against West Brom and the player stayed on the pitch for the full 90 minutes.

However, he was left out of the squad for their next game and Chris Wilder confirmed that was due to an injury he suffered in training.

Wilder had been hopeful that McGree wasn’t going to be out for too long but as it stands, the youngster is yet to be involved in the team again since picking up his injury.

What issues does he face?

As mentioned, his injury issues have seen him have to face a lot of time on the sidelines which is not what the player would’ve wanted for his first few months at the club.

Wilder claimed his injury was not a straightforward one which casts doubt over when the player will be available to play again but both player and club will be hoping it will be before the end of the season and he can get some minutes in before the end of the season.

With Middlesbrough currently sitting two points away from the play-offs with two games in hand over Blackburn above them, there’s a good chance they will be able to make it.

If they were to make the play-offs, it would extend Middlesbrough’s season and give McGree an opportunity to have an involvement and show why he deserves a place ahead of pre-season.

What’s next?

Luckily the 23-year-old signed a long term contract so he doesn’t have to worry about his injury getting in the way of his future with Middlesbrough.

However, he will be hoping he can stay fit going into summer and have time to gel with the squad over pre-season.

What league Middlesbrough are in is yet to be seen and this could have an impact on the player’s future and could influence whether Wilder opts for a loan move, or decides to give him a chance at first team football if they were to be promoted.

However, it is clear that Wilder does see potential in the player and he has shown he has talent so far for the club.

Therefore, as he goes into next season he will be hoping to get regular playing time giving him the chance to develop his game.